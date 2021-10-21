This week’s parshah, Chayei Sarah (“the life of Sarah”), is named for the Jewish matriarch.

It wants to tell us that she died; instead, it tells us how she lived. Sarah enjoyed a long life; she lived to 127.

The Torah is always particular, and one of its study rules in the text is that the words are tight; the text is frugal. Anything extra is a clue about a deeper meaning.

So, when the Torah writes, “Sarah lived 100 years, and 20 years, and seven years,” we wonder about the verbosity. Why didn’t it simply say 127 years?

In hopes of clarifying the matter, medieval French commentator Rashi throws out a one-liner: The years “were all equal in goodness.”

All of her years were equal, parallel, identical, even-steven for good? Is this possible?

Even with the Torah’s meager narrative, we know about Sarah’s trauma (two kings tried to violate her), her sorrows (she was barren until her 90s) and pain (her only child was offered up for a sacrifice).

She left an idolatrous home and forged a new path with her husband, Abraham. I can imagine that she had a fulfilling life, but what does the Torah mean that all of it was equal for good?

Is that even a positive thing—to have a uniform, steady, imperturbable life? Surely, that makes an awful novel and a boring movie. So what does, “they were all equal in goodness mean?”

Perhaps it means this:

When Sarah was feeling beautiful, she recognized her gift of beauty.

When she had a good meal, she recognized the gift of bounty.

When she hosted guests, she recognized the gift of abundance.

When she was abducted, she recognized the gift of the blow.

When she was barren, she recognized the gift of beseeching.

When she had a baby, she recognized the gift of life and motherhood.

Despite her hardships, she recognized her blessings.

In this portion, the Torah is informing us that Sarah dies; but really, it tells us how she lived.

She lived with the equanimity of knowing everything that comes from G‑d is good. And so, her years, they were all equal in goodness.