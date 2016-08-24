This Shabbat is called Shabbat Chazon (Shabbat of Vision), named for the haftorah, the vision of Isaiah.

The Torah reading starts with a rebuke of the Jewish people, Moses lectures them on many of their failings. It ends, however, on a positive note. Moses tells them that when they enter the Promised Land and go up against Canaanites, they should not fear, because G‑d will fight for them.

So, too, in the haftorah, Isaiah starts his vision with a rebuke, only to turn around and end on a positive note “Zion will be redeemed through justice ... ”

These readings are always read on the Shabbat before 9 Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, commemorating the destruction of our Holy Temples in Jerusalem and much more.

The rebukes in our parshah and haftorah seem to fit the theme of 9 Av, but how does the positive ending fit?

Perhaps they are there to teach us that although 9 Av is a sad day, all that sadness has a positive purpose. None of the suffering was in vain. We will one day see with clarity how our efforts and suffering brought about the ultimate redemption.

This helps answer a second question.

When Moshiach comes, 9 Av will be celebrated as a happy day. Why? True, all sadness will end, but its history remains a sad one. So why celebrate? We will be joyous because we will see the positive outcome of all the events that now appear so negative.

Each of us finds ourselves in difficult situations from time to time. It’s hard to see the positive in it. But if you stop and recognize that G‑d placed you in that specific situation, you will realize that there must be a positive purpose. Though you might not be aware of what the purpose is, you will still be able to keep upbeat and positive.