EILAT, Israel—To most Israelis, Eilat is so far away that it might as well be in another country. The nearest big city is Be'er Sheva, and that’s a three hour drive away, through mostly empty desert.

Chanie Klein says that’s why Israelis of all backgrounds are so much more relaxed and open to learning more about Judaism in this city—just as they would when they’re backpacking around the world and bump into Chabad anywhere else. There’s a peace about the city that makes it the ideal place for exploration and growth, and that’s what she always aims to provide as co-director of Chabad of Eilat.

The resort-city emissary is scheduled to be a featured speaker on Sunday evening, Feb. 4, at the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchos) in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her speech is expected to have an in-room audience of more than 4,000 women and will be broadcast to hundreds of thousands more who will tune in worldwide to the webcast on Chabad.org.

RELATED

In normal times, Chanie and her husband Rabbi Mendi Klein serve 50,000 Jewish locals and thousands of tourists who flow through the city each year. They offer Jewish education programs, visits to schools, Shabbat meals, holiday programs, and more to inspire Jewish living.

They also serve thousands of Israel Defense Forces troops stationed year-round at eight nearby military bases. The number of soldiers in the region has more than doubled since the start of the war with Hamas in October.

Since the murderous terrorist attacks on October 7th, Klein has been busy with an entirely new focus: taking care of displaced families from both the Gaza Envelope communities as well as the cities and towns in the far north of Israel that have been evacuated amid attacks from Hezbollah.