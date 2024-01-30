Toronto was not always the epicenter of traditional Jewish life in Canada that it is today, with an abundance of kosher restaurants, kollels, synagogues and yeshivahs lining Bathurst Street for miles, reaching north into the ever-growing Toronto metropolitan area. Much of the boom in traditional Jewish life in Toronto began in the 1950s, in great part due to the leadership of Rabbi Dovid Schochet, the revered rabbi, halachic authority and staunch defender of Jewish law and values who helped guide the city with strength and love for 66 years. Rabbi Schochet passed away in Toronto on Sunday evening, 19 Shevat, (Jan. 28). He was 91 years old. RELATED Dr. Robert Harris, a scholar of the history of 19th-century Russian ideas at the University of Oxford, was among the students at the after-school cheder where Rabbi Schochet served as director, principal and teacher, decades before he would become a member of the Central Committee of Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbis in the United States and Canada, and grant rabbinical ordination to hundreds of students. “I began cheder a year later than some of my friends, and it was a challenge at first,” Harris told Chabad.org. “In the very first lesson, Rabbi Schochet put his arm around my shoulder, sat with me and had me repeat Aleph, ah, Beis, bah, Gimmel, gah. Once I did that, he told me that the lesson was finished and that I should tell my mother I had done well. At that time, I had no idea how special it was for a person of his intellectual stature to invest himself so fully into the world of a little boy just starting out in Hebrew school.” Harris says that this continued through his years at the cheder. “On Chanukah, he didn’t just give us dreidels; he sat and played with us. And on Sukkot, he’d sit and eat in the sukkah with us. We sometimes saw him learning Talmud with the adults, and as an adult, I came to appreciate what a great intellect and scholar he was, but to us, he was there just for us, entirely focused on our world.” Rabbi Schochet’s father, Rabbi Dov Yehuda Schochet, an alumnus of the Telshe Yeshivah , was a leading rabbi and teacher in Europe and Canada.

A Legacy of Torah Scholarship Born in 1932 in Basel, Switzerland, Dovid Schochet was the second of 10 siblings. His father was Rabbi Dov Yehuda Schochet, an alumnus of the Telshe Yeshivah who became a leading rabbi and Torah teacher. His mother, Sara Sosha Schochet, was the sister of Etel Hodakov. Etel's husband was Rabbi Mordechai Isaac Hodakov, an outstanding teacher and pedagogue who as a very young man was appointed principal of the Torah Ve-Derech Eretz school in Riga, Latvia; served as a member of the Riga City Council; and later charged with directing the Jewish department at the Latvian Ministry of Education. Soon afterward, Hodakov was called upon by the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—to apply his talents to building religious and educational institutions in America, and later became chief of staff to the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. When Dovid was around 15 years old, his family moved from Switzerland to Holland, where his father served many Holocaust survivors who settled there after the war. The need to provide their children with a proper Torah education drew the Schochet family to Toronto, where Rabbi Dov Yehuda had been assured a position appropriate for his stature as a leading scholar. Yet things did not go according to plan, and he soon found himself teaching day-school students, a calling that he took to with gusto and where he found great success. Nineteen years old and in need of a proper yeshivah, Dovid joined the central Chabad yeshivah in Brooklyn, N.Y. His decision to learn in the Chabad yeshivah came in part because of the influence on him of his uncle, Rabbi Hodakov. But, as he would later recall in an interview with JEM’s “My Encounter Project,” “what really decided me was the pride in being Jewish that the Lubavitcher Chassidim exhibited. Lubavitcher Chassidim openly wore yarmulkes and even went on the streets with the strings of their tzitzit hanging out. That impressed me very much.” The young scholar arrived in New York barely a year after the Rebbe had formally accepted the leadership of Chabad, and Dovid frequently received the Rebbe’s guidance and support. In their very first meeting, the Rebbe told him, “Don’t take life for granted. In the morning, when you wake up, thank G‑d for everything that has been given to you.” The Rebbe went on to say that many people go to sleep at night and expect their shoes to be by their bed where they left them the night before when they wake up in the morning. As they get dressed, they complain that the weather is too cold or hot. “In effect, they are criticizing G‑d,” the Rebbe said, “because who makes the weather? Instead, they should be grateful that they are still alive, that their possessions are still with them, that a new day is beginning where they have an opportunity to do many good deeds.” During that very same audience, the Rebbe also advised Dovid to take a career in Jewish education. As he later recalled, “I had been planning to enroll in university after finishing my yeshivah studies with the intent of becoming an electrical engineer, but the Rebbe said that I would find working in Jewish outreach much more rewarding because, as he put it, every Jew is a diamond.” In time, he became a staunch student of the Chabad way of life, and following his lead, many of his younger siblings came to Chabad as well. The yeshivah students (nine of the 12 seen here) chosen as the Rebbe’s representatives arrived in the Lod airport on July 13, 1956, remaining in Israel for 28 days. From left: Rabbis Zushe Posner, Sholom Ber Butman, Sholom Ber Shemtov, Dovid Schochet, Yosef Rosenfeld, Sholom Eidelman, Faivel Rimler, Shlomo Kirsh and Yehuda Krinsky. Photo courtesy of Kehot Publication Society

Marriage and Communal Leadership In 1956, Arab fedayeen (terrorists armed and trained mostly by the Egyptian government) entered and attacked the Chabad village in Israel, Kfar Chabad, leaving five children and one teacher dead, murdered in cold blood while they prayed. The Rebbe responded by dispatching a group of 12 prized rabbinical students to Israel as his emissaries. Their goal was to comfort and encourage the residents of Kfar Chabad and the Holy Land. Dovid was among them. While on the trip, he was introduced to Bat-Sheva Sudak, whose family had been among those who escaped the Soviet Union after toiling for decades to uphold Jewish life there despite the vicious Bolshevik repression. The Rebbe officiated at their wedding just before Passover of 1957. Once married, the young couple relocated to Toronto to serve as the Rebbe’s emissaries. At that time, the Rebbe told the young man that his mission was to make Toronto a Chassidic center, not just for Canada but for the whole world. They settled in the Downsview neighborhood, then the city's center of Jewish life, and quickly established a synagogue. In an era where many of the staple Chabad programs had not yet been developed, they needed to innovate. Some of the early programs included having Jewish children from secular homes spend Shabbat with observant families and arranging Torah classes for teens. The Rebbe officiated at the wedding of Rabbi Dovid and Bat-Sheva Schochet.