The Israeli Defense Forces on Friday confirmed the recovery of the bodies of three hostages in Gaza. In a statement, the IDF announced that Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelerenter, who were kidnapped and murdered by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7 from the Nova music festival, had been retrieved.

“Overnight, our troops recovered their bodies and brought them back home to Israel,” the statement read. “We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages home. May their memories be a blessing.”

Terrorists from Gaza abducted as many as 240 people from Israel during the Oct. 7 massacres, when they murdered 1,200 and wounded thousands more.

RELATED

Shani Louk, a 23-year-old German-Israeli, was attending the festival with friends when she was taken. A searing image of her twisted and violated body being paraded proudly in the back of a pickup truck before jeering crowds in Gaza has become a grotesque symbol of Hamas’s and its terror allies’ inhumanity.

DNA testing of a bone fragment found in Gaza in October confirmed the worst for Louk’s grieving family. In an interview, her mother recounted their last conversation, during which Shani, who was frantically looking for places to hide, attempted to reassure her. Over the past few weeks, Nissim Louk, Shani’s father, has been sharing her story in synagogues across the United States.

Amit Buskila, a 28-year-old fashion stylist, was on the phone with her uncle Shimon, trying to hide between cars when the terrorists accosted and murdered her.

Itzhak Gelerenter, 56, had only arrived at the Nova festival a few hours before the attacks began. Just last month, Itzhak’s daughter, Yarden, spoke on Israeli radio saying, “This morning, too, I get up and pray in the hope that my father will return to us.”

“Friends who were with my father were murdered. There were four of them in the car. Three of them were murdered, and only my father is missing; he is gone. We don’t know what happened to him; we are in complete darkness,” she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the murders “heartbreaking,” saying: “We will return all of our hostages, both the living and the dead.”

According to the Israeli government, 130 hostages still remain in Gaza. For a complete list of their names and to say a prayer for their safe return, visit Chabad.org/Hostages.