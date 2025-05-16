While much has been written about the Cossacks and their murderous raids against the Jews of Ukraine and Poland, not as much is known about their allies, the Tatars. While the Tatars had no less hatred than the Cossacks, their primary interest lay in making a profit by capturing displaced survivors—easy prey—and selling them in the slave markets of Istanbul. When the Jewish community of Istanbul became aware of the large numbers of Jewish slaves being brought to their city by the Tatars, they made an organized effort to redeem their Jewish brethren. Eventually, they had to reach out to other Jewish communities for help. The efforts to redeem these captives brought Jews across the world together and rescued thousands of Jews from slavery or worse. During a slave raid, Tatars take captives for the slave market. Jan Luyken, 1698

Who Were the Tatars? In the 17th century, the Tatars lived primarily on the Crimean Peninsula. They were subjects of the Ottoman Empire but retained some independence, living under the rule of a local khan in what was called the Crimean Khanate. Like the rulers of the Ottoman Empire, the Tatars were Muslim, and thus, religiously and ideologically aligned. A significant source of their revenue came from the slave trade; the Ottoman authorities welcomed the influx because their economy depended on slave labor. The Tatars also provided military support to the Ottoman rulers. According to historian Brian Glyn Williams, “In their three hundred years of service, the Crimean Tatars contributed more to the Ottoman military than did any other of the Sultan’s non-Turkish subjects.” And yet, 17th-century Ukrainian Jews much preferred to fall into the hands of the Tatars than the Cossacks, who, in religious fervor, slaughtered Jews indiscriminately. Crimean Tatar archer. Wacław Pawliszak

The Unlikely Alliance Poland (which was predominantly Catholic) had recruited the Cossacks (who practiced Eastern Orthodox Christianity) to protect its southern borders, particularly from Tatar raids. But the Cossacks accused the Polish nobles of not keeping their promises, such as paying them regular salaries and improving their social status. Meanwhile, the fragile peace treaty between Poland and the Crimean Khanate required Poland to pay an annual tribute to the Khan. Poland, however, had neglected to pay the tribute for several years. The Cossack leader, Bogdan Chmielnicki, saw an opportunity. He formed an alliance with the Khanate to fight their mutual enemy, Poland. Unfortunately for the Jews, both the Cossacks and the local Ukrainian peasants viewed them as representatives of the Polish authorities, by whom they were often employed. Historian Adam Teller writes: The local population, which consisted mostly of Orthodox Christians, found it demeaning enough to have to serve Roman Catholic lords. To be subservient to a Jewish master was felt to be a terrible humiliation—and a contradiction of the basic structure of a Christian society, in which Jews could be tolerated provided they held no positions of authority over Christians. So the Cossacks and Ukrainian rebels targeted the Jews, and although a few Jewish communities managed to escape their wrath by paying a large ransom, most were cruelly massacred. The exception was when the Cossacks could use the Jews to further strengthen their alliance with the Tatars, who had no religious or ideological beef with Poland. Their objective was economic—the chaos of the rebellion gave them more opportunities to capture slaves. The Tatars captured whoever they could—Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, or Jews. The Cossacks, however, preferred to hand Jews over to the Tatars and protect their own people. But the Tatars did not wait for gifts from the Cossacks. They captured hundreds of Jews on their own. Those deemed valuable as slaves stood a chance of survival.

In Captivity The captives intended for sale were chained and marched on foot to Bağçasaray, the capital of the khanate. Though some managed to stay together, most families were permanently separated, none knowing what befell the others. Many captives did not survive the journey, which lasted several weeks under brutal conditions. Anyone who could not keep up with the fast pace of the march was killed. Historian Alan W. Fisher writes that an Ottoman traveler in the mid-sixteenth century who witnessed one such march complained that their treatment was so bad that the mortality rate would unnecessarily drive their price beyond the reach of potential buyers such as himself. Upon arrival in the Crimean Khanate, 10 percent of the captives and booty were presented to the Khan himself and put to work in the palace. Others were sold within the khanate, where the Tatars put them to work in their homes or on their land. Martin Broniovius, Polish ambassador to Crimea towards the end of the 16th century, observed: The condition of captives is very miserable among the Tatars, for they are grievously oppressed by them with hunger and nakedness, and the husbandsmen with stripes, so that they rather desire to die than to live. The remaining captives, who were not gifted or sold in Crimea, were taken by boat to Istanbul. View of the Khan's Palace of Bağçasaray on the Crimean Peninsula. Carlo Bossoli, 1857

The Slave Markets of Istanbul The voyage to Istanbul took about ten days. Upon arrival, just like in Crimea, 10 percent of the captives were given to the sultan, whose officials would select the strongest men for work in the palace and the most beautiful women for the harem. In addition, many male captives were immediately put to use as galley slaves, whether in service of the sultan or of individual merchants. This was grueling work with a high mortality rate. Others were brought to the slave market. Though being placed for sale at the slave market was a humiliating experience, it also enabled the captives to identify themselves as Jews and appeal for help from members of the local community.