For centuries, Poland was home to the largest and most vibrant Jewish community in the world. The country overflowed with Jewish life, in large cities like Warsaw, Krakow, and Lublin, and in the hundreds of shtetls that dotted the landscape. Read on for 15 facts about a world that once was—and in many ways, still is!

1. Poland Attracted Refugees From the West Although Jews first arrived in Poland during the Middle Ages, it wasn’t yet a major center of Jewish life. That changed dramatically by the 1500s. As Jews in Western Europe faced growing persecution and expulsion from many countries, more and more found refuge in Poland. Early Polish leaders like Duke Boleslav in 1264 and King Casimir the Great in 1334 actively welcomed Jews. By the mid-1500s, Poland had become the heart of Jewish life and learning worldwide. Read: Flourishing Judaism in Eastern Europe

2. There’s Meaning to the Name According to tradition, Jews who first arrived in “Polen” (the German name for Poland) saw a message in the name itself. In Hebrew, Polen sounds like poh lin—meaning “here you should spend the night.” They took it as a hopeful sign that Poland would be a safe and peaceful place for Jews during the long “night” of exile.

3. Jews Enjoyed a Golden Era Unlike many other parts of the world where antisemitism was rampant, Jewish communities in 16th-century Poland enjoyed relative peace and protection under tolerant rulers. The years 1500–1650 became known as the Golden Era of Poland, one of the most fruitful and creative periods in Jewish history.

4. They Drew Strength From Within In many other countries, Jews often tried to assimilate culturally with their non-Jewish neighbors. But in Poland, Jews largely kept to their own communities. They spoke their own language (more on that below) and focused on their traditions and Jewish way of life. Their accomplishments in Jewish learning and culture were extraordinary—offering a powerful reminder that Jewish strength comes from dedication to G‑d and Judaism. Read: Why Be Jewish?

5. They Were Governed by the “Council of Four Lands” In 1551, King Sigismund I gave Polish Jews the right to govern themselves. This led to the formation of a unique body known as the “Council of Four Lands,” which represented four main regions of Jewish settlement in Poland. The Council met twice a year to make decisions about Jewish life—including education, economic policies, and relations with the government. Page from the minutes-book of the Council of Four Lands. Read: 13 Facts About Jewish Krakow

6. They Innovated a New Style of Learning One of Poland’s early rabbis, Rabbi Yaakov Pollack (whose last name means “from Poland”), introduced a new method of Torah study known as pilpul. This style involves using intricate reasoning and clever argumentation to explore Talmudic texts. While this method had many detractors who advocated for focusing on the plain meaning of the text, it sparked a wave of intellectual energy in Poland and inspired countless students for generations. Read: 13 Facts About Learning Torah

7. They Are Known to Be Warm and Jocular Each Jewish community has its own particular cadence and personality. While their Lithuanian neighbors (Litvaks) were known for being punctual, precise, and perhaps a bit cold, Poilishe Yidden, as they are known, tend to be warm, inspired, and perhaps a bit more on the forgiving side.

8. The Cossacks Wreaked Havoc In 1648–49, Cossack leader Bogdan Chmielnicki led brutal attacks on Jewish communities throughout Poland and Ukraine. These massacres abruptly ended Poland’s Golden Era. An estimated 600,000 Jews were murdered and 300 communities destroyed. Survivors were left destitute, wandering the land with no place to call home. Yet, Jewish resilience persevered. Jewish life in Poland recovered and continued to flourish until the mid-20th century. Read: 13 Facts About the Chmielnicki Massacres

9. Poland’s Borders Kept Changing In the late 1700s, Poland was partitioned three times by neighboring powers. By 1795, the country disappeared entirely from the map, only regaining independence after World War I. During this time, Polish Jews found themselves divided under the rule of Russia, Prussia, or Austria—each with its own laws and attitudes toward Jews. Watch: Jews in Eastern Europe

10. Their Everyday Language Was Yiddish Polish Jews didn’t speak Polish in their everyday lives—they spoke Yiddish. Based on German, this vibrant language is sprinkled liberally with Hebrew, Aramaic, and Slavic words. A wide range of books, newspapers, and broadsides were published in Yiddish, giving rise to a rich world of Polish Yiddish literature. Read: 10 Foolproof Yiddish Words to Use All the Time

11. Many Jews Lived in Shtetls Many Polish Jews lived in shtetls—small towns or villages where Jews sometimes made up the majority of the population. Shtetl life was often simple in material terms but rich in spirituality. From the rabbi to the schochet (ritual slaughterer), from the shopkeeper to the meshugener (eccentric town character)—every resident contributed to the colorful tapestry of shtetl life. A Polish shtetl in the winter Read: What Is a Shtetl?

12. It Bustled With Chassidic Life In the early 18th century, Rabbi Yisrael Baal Shem Tov founded the Chassidic movement, igniting the souls of the Jewish commonfolk and reviving their spirits with his teachings. Many of the early Chassidic masters, like Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchak Horowitz of Lublin and Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Kotzk, made Poland their home. These charismatic leaders developed the region into a hub of Chassidic activity, a hallmark character of Jewish Poland that lasted until the Holocaust. Read: What Is Chassidut?

13. Its Scholarly Output Is Astounding The scholarly output of Polish Jewry is unmatched. Generations of rabbis, teachers, and yeshiva students produced a vast library of Torah knowledge that continues to shape and enrich every facet of Jewish learning today. Many of the famous names every yeshiva student is familiar with, such as the Rema, Shach, Taz, Maharsha, and Sheloh, were Polish luminaries.

14. The Holocaust Decimated Polish Jewry The Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939 marked the beginning of World War II—and the destruction of Polish Jewry. The Nazis targeted Polish Jews with particular cruelty, forcing them into ghettos and ultimately sending them to the infamous death camps, all of which were established on Polish soil. Of the approximately 3 million Jews living in Poland before the war—making up 10% of the country’s population—only 10%, about 300,000, survived. Jewish survivors from Buchenwald and servicemen gather before Shavuot to celebrate the holiday shortly after liberation. Yad Vashem archives Read: Some Facts About the Holocaust for Those Just Learning