Jethro (also known as Yitro or Yisro) was a Midianite priest and Moses’ father-in-law, whose destiny was tied to the Jewish nation. An idol worshiper who embraced the truth of Judaism, his wise advice to Moses greatly improved the Jewish judicial system. Read on for 13 facts about this remarkable Biblical figure.

1. A Torah Portion Bears His Name Jethro is one of a select few to have a Torah portion named after them—in this case, Parshat Yitro. In addition to the Biblical account, Midrashic literature and later commentaries add numerous details and insights to Jethro's story.

2. He Was a Midianite Priest Jethro is described in the Bible as "the priest of Midian," indicating an idolatrous background. Some traditions say he worshiped every deity of his time in a quest for truth, eventually abandoning them all for belief in the One G‑d. Others interpret his title as a sign of political leadership in Midian.

3. He Was Moses' Father-In-Law When Moses fled Egypt to escape Pharaoh's wrath, he arrived in Midian and encountered Jethro's seven daughters at a well. Moses heroically protected them from other shepherds and gave water to their flocks. In gratitude, Jethro invited Moses into his home. He subsequently married Jethro's daughter, Zipporah, and stayed in Midian, working as a shepherd for his father-in-law.

4. He Journeyed to the Wilderness to Study Torah Moses eventually left Midian—at G‑d's command—to redeem the Israelites from Egypt, leaving his wife and children with his father-in-law. Jethro heard about the miraculous Exodus and was inspired to join the Jewish people. Leaving behind his respected position and material comforts, he brought his daughter and grandchildren to the desert, where he studied Torah alongside the Jewish nation.

5. He Restructured Moses' Judicial System Jethro observed Moses hearing disputes for the entire nation by himself—a system that was clearly unsustainable. He suggested creating a judicial hierarchy where lower judges would handle smaller issues, reserving only the most complex cases for Moses. This brilliant idea was implemented and contributed toward the eventual development of the Jewish court system.

6. Moses Wanted Him to Stay When the Jewish people prepared to leave Mount Sinai, Moses invited Jethro to join them on their journey to the Promised Land. Jethro initially declined, wanting to return to Midian. There's a debate among commentators about whether he ultimately remained or returned home at that time. Some say that he left at an earlier point, perhaps to convert his family, and then returned and stayed.

7. His Descendants Were Influential Jethro's descendants, known as the Kenites, became an integral part of Jewish history. They settled in Israel, primarily in Jericho and the Judean Desert. The Jewish people always remembered Jethro's kindness, and King Saul ensured the Kenites' safety during his battle with Amalek. Some of Jethro's descendants rose to prominence, even serving on the Sanhedrin, Judaism's highest court. The Talmudic sage Rabbi Yossi ben Chalafta is said to have descended from Jethro.

8. He Had Many Names Jethro is referred to by seven names in the Bible: Re’u’el, Jether, Jethro, Hovav, Hever, Keni, and Putiel. Each name reflects a different quality or achievement. For example, “Jether” (add) alludes to the Torah section about judges added because of him, and “Hovav” (cherish) highlights his reverence for the Torah. Alternatively, Re’u’el might be the name of Jethro’s father.

9. His Name Reflects Torah Jethro's Hebrew name, יתרו (Yitro), has deeper significance. The first letter, yud, has a numeric value of 10, representing the Ten Commandments. The remaining letters (תרו) have a numeric value of 606, symbolizing the additional mitzvot he accepted upon converting, beyond the Seven Noahide Laws he already followed (606+7=613).

10. His Descendants Married Notable Figures Besides Moses, Jethro's progeny linked him to some remarkable people. Elazar, son of Aaron the High Priest, married Jethro's granddaughter. Jael, the heroine who killed the Canaanite general Sisera, also married one of his descendants.

11. He Was an Advisor to Pharaoh According to a tradition recorded in the Talmud, Jethro served as an advisor to Pharaoh prior to the Jewish enslavement. Alongside Balaam and Job, he was consulted about oppressing the Jews. Jethro opposed the plan and fled Egypt to avoid negative repercussions—risking his safety to defend the Jewish people.

12. Moses' Staff Came From Jethro's Yard A fascinating Midrash describes the history of Moses' staff. Passed down through the generations from its first owner Adam, it eventually came into Jethro's possession, and he planted it in his garden. Despite many attempts, no one could remove it—until Moses arrived and effortlessly pulled it out. Recognizing this as a Divine sign, Jethro declared that Moses would one day redeem Israel from Egypt, prompting him to orchestrate a match between his daughter Zipporah and the visitor from Egypt.