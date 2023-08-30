Rosh Hashanah is coming, and we've got you covered! From soft, round challah to melt-in-your-mouth brisket (and everything in between!) you’ll find recipes incorporating many of the traditional Rosh Hashanah ingredients as well as familiar classics.
Our free Rosh Hashanah cookbook includes easy recipes with beautiful photos and clear directions that will guide you as you prepare your Rosh Hashanah meals.
Your cookbook will include:
- Round Raisin Challah with Sweet Crumb Topping
- Honey-Mustard Glazed Salmon with Pomegranate Salsa
- Simple Beef & Carrot Tzimmes
- Apple Mint Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
- Crunchy Carrot & Apple Slaw
- Apple Noodle Kugel
- Simanim Rice Pilaf
- Soft & Sticky Braised Leeks
- Miriam’s Melt-In-Your-Mouth Rosh Hashanah Brisket
- Wine & Pomegranate Braised Brisket
- Honey Cake with Lemon Drizzle
- Easy Apple Turnovers
