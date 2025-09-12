For many, attending the rabbi’s High Holiday sermon is a high point of their Jewish experience. Yet too many of us sit through beautiful words that float past like clouds, leaving little lasting impact on our daily lives. The rabbi speaks, we listen passively, nod our heads, and move on. But if we come primed and prepared, we can make the sermon into something practical and impactful. Here are our pro tips on how you can turn every sermon you hear into a catalyst for meaningful change.

Show Up with an Open Mind The Torah contains infinite layers of meaning, but you need to be ready to unpack it. When you arrive expecting to discover a new perspective, you create space for genuine insight to take root. Even familiar concepts can reveal revolutionary insights when approached with fresh curiosity rather than the assumption that you've “heard it all before.”

Pick Out Actionable Lessons A beautiful sermon without follow-through is like a seed that is planted but never harvested. As you listen, ask yourself: "What one thing can I do differently this week, this season, or this year because of what I'm hearing?" Whether it's calling a family member you've not spoken to in a while, finding five minutes in your morning routine for tefillin or Torah, giving additional charity, making Shabbat more of a priority in your life, or otherwise doing something to become a better Jew and a better human, identify concrete steps that will embed the lesson into your lived experience rather than just your memory.

Share What You've Learned The Rebbe famously taught, “If you know aleph, teach aleph.” If you’ve learned something from the rabbi’s talk, share it with others. When you do so, you become a link in a chain that stretches back to Sinai, and it will become that much more meaningful to you. Discuss the sermon's main points with family over dinner, share an insight with a colleague who might benefit, post them on social media, or simply reflect on the lesson with your spouse during your evening walk. This practice not only reinforces your own learning but extends the sermon's impact far beyond the synagogue walls.