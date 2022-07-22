The Talmud describes an encounter between the Persian King Shapur I and the distinguished rabbi, Rav Yehuda , along with his servant Bati bar Tovi. The Persian king was knowledgeable in Jewish law, and there are many reports of his encounters with the great rabbis of his era – especially the famed Shmuel, one of the outstanding personalities of the Talmudic era and the head of the Neharda’ah Academy. In the story below, Shapur is meeting with Shmuel’s leading student and successor, Rav Yehuda.

Stab, Then Serve The story begins with the two men engaged in conversation when an etrog (citron) fruit was brought to them. The king pulled out a knife, cut a slice, and handed it to Bati bar Tovi, the servant. He then thrust the knife into the ground ten times (to cleanse it from non-kosher residue) and cut a slice for Rav Yehuda. Bati was offended that Shapur had served him a slice before cleansing the knife. Turning to the king, he protested: “Is this man [referring to himself] not a Jewish person?” In other words, “Don’t the laws of kosher apply to me too?!” We presume he regretted asking this question, given the king’s response. There are actually two versions of the king’s retort that are reported in the Talmud – neither of them flattering to Bati. According to the first version, Shapur tells Bati that he knows Rav Yehuda to be pious and scrupulous about religious practice, but he is not at all sure he can say the same for Bati. According to the second version, it gets even worse. Rav Yehuda and Bati were guests at the Persian royal palace, and it was customary there to offer guests the services of a “comfort woman” to add to the enjoyment of their stay. When that service was offered to Rav Yehuda, he politely but firmly declined. But when the same was offered to Bati, he was more than happy to accept. Word had gotten back to the king, so in response to Bati’s protest over the differential treatment he received with regards to the fruit, Shapur retorted: “I recall what you did last night!” In other words, “Don’t act so pious, as if you are strict about Jewish practice.” With that, the matter – and the story – ended.

Why Did the King Act as He Did? This story is confusing for several reasons. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Just because Shapur was unconvinced about Bati’s piety, how does that make it right to give him non-kosher food? Even if the king knew Bati had accepted the comfort woman’s services, why should it be presumed that he would not keep other aspects of halacha? Moreover Shapur was planning to stab the knife into the ground anyway, for the sake of Rav Yehuda. He could have easily done so a moment earlier for the benefit of Bati. Was he just trying to have a cheap stab at Bati (excuse the pun)?

Was Bati Jewish? The Rebbe answers these questions in a simple yet brilliant manner, by way of a much bigger question: The Talmud tells us that Bati was a non-Jewish-born slave who had never completed his conversion to Judaism, and thus did not have the full status of a Jew. Basically, Bati was a slave who was freed, but he never accepted his release contract.According to Tosafot, this means that he was still allowed to marry a non-Jewish woman, and not yet permitted to a Jewish woman. According to this view, questionable as his morals may have been, Bati did not violate Jewish law by accepting the favor from his royal host. We may presume that Shapur, knowledgeable in Jewish law, knew this rule, and Bati’s limbo status was widely known. If so, Shapur’s reference to “what you did last night” was unfair and irrelevant, as Bati was not breaking halacha. Why, then, did Shapur bring up the whole matter?