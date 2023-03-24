The Jewish community of Tripoli, Libya, goes back thousands of years and across the centuries has experienced a series of crushing catastrophes. Among the worst occurred as a consequence of the Spanish invasion in 1510. Led by General Commander Pedro Navarro, under the authority of the Crown of Aragon, the Spanish took a large portion of the population into slavery, including many Jewish people, who were sent to Sicily. Several months before the Spanish conquest, Yakuta Bedash, a young girl, married her cousin Pinchas. In the days leading up to the wedding, the two families argued and Yakuta’s father, Suleiman, called off the engagement. This led the leader of Tripoli’s Jewish community, Sheikh Ibrahim Kabassi, to intervene. The exact nature of his “intervention” was later a subject of dispute, but the consequence was that the wedding took place as scheduled. The groom, Pinchas, was among the many people taken captive by the Christian invaders. He never returned, nor were there any confirmed sightings of him, although a rumor circulated that he had converted to Christianity. Yakuta, who was also captured and summarily released with whatever remained of her family, left the decimated community of Tripoli and settled in Cairo. There, she waited over a decade for word of Pinchas – to no avail. All this time, Yakuta was unable to remarry, as she had not received a divorce from Pinchas, nor was there any report of his death. After many years of waiting, in 1522, Yakuta and her relatives approached the beit din (rabbinic court) in Cairo, claiming that her marriage had never been halachically valid in the first place since her father had never consented to the marriage. As Yakuta was a minor (under the age of bat mitzvah) at the time of the marriage, paternal approval was required for it to go ahead. The assertion was that the dispute between the respective families was never really resolved, and that the “wedding” only happened due to external pressure. Witnesses came before a distinguished panel of eminent scholars, headed by Rabbis Moshe (Maharam) Alashkar and Shmuel (Maharash) Ibn Hakim (also known as Hakkan). The witnesses testified that Suleiman had been unhappy that the wedding was taking place but could do nothing to stop it. Based on this testimony, and taking into account the nearly impossible circumstances in which Yakuta now found herself, the court ruled that her marriage to Pinchas had never taken place and she was given the all-clear to remarry. Soon after, in 1524, she met and married a man with whom she had several children.

Conflicting Testimonies Then things got very complicated. The year after Yakuta remarried, another prominent Cairo rabbi, Shmuel Ibn Sid, was approached by other witnesses who testified that the original wedding occurred with Suleiman’s consent, and that they saw him rejoicing at the wedding. However, as the testimony was taken at night (when courts may not operate), the majority of the leading Egyptian rabbis ruled it invalid. In addition, they were dissatisfied with the credibility of the witnesses. Nevertheless, Rabbi Ibn Sid never retracted his position that Yakuta had been wrong to get married, and he considered her new marriage to be a scandal. We would probably have never known about this case were it not for the fact that around five years later, in 1530, an outstanding scholar, Rabbi Yakov (Mahari) Beirav, moved from Jerusalem to Cairo and was alarmed by what he heard. How could it be that in one of the most important Jewish communities in the world a woman would be allowed to remarry without a divorce or confirmation of the death of her husband?! That would represent a major breach of Jewish law. Mahari Beirav was inclined to accept the position that Yakuta’s new marriage was invalid and demanded an explanation from the rabbinic judges who had permitted it. They insisted that as a competent and duly constituted court, they were not answerable to outside interference. Ultimately, they provided the basis for their ruling, but nothing was settled. Dismayed and outraged, Mahari Beirav informed the new husband that his marriage was invalid and that he was to separate from his wife until things were cleared up. He solemnly vowed that he would personally take urgent responsibility to get to the bottom of the matter. No sooner had the husband agreed to this demand, however, when the Cairo court banned him from doing so, as the newcomer rabbi had no right to meddle in their affairs. Some of the greatest rabbis of the time were now at loggerheads. At stake was Yakuta and her family. One side felt that such a serious violation of Jewish law could not go unchallenged, while the other side felt that it was unconscionable to further pain a poor woman who had suffered so much already, and her innocent children. In light of the fact that Yakuta had already (re)married and borne children in Egypt, the onus of proof lay with those who wished to claim that her current marriage was invalid.