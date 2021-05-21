Mesarteit in the Mishkan

The hides used to cover the Mishkan first underwent a thorough cleaning and tanning process to make them fit for use. Afterward, they were measured, cut to size, and attached to one another to cover the entirety of the structure. To ensure the pieces were accurately sized, lines were drawn on the leather to indicate exactly where they should be cut. The ruling of these lines is the source for the melachah of mesarteit and the cutting is the source for mechateich.