1. Prepare Festive Feasts The two days of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah contain at least four festive meals, so make sure to prepare accordingly. In addition to wine (or grape juice), challah and other delicacies, note that there is a tradition (read why here) to serve stuffed cabbage, known in Yiddish as kholoptches. Read: Miriam’s Decedent Easy Stuffed Cabbage Recipe

2. Craft Flags A classic element of the Simchat Torah celebration is for children to join the festive dancing in synagogue while waving flags. Even if you will be celebrating in your living room, there is no reason the little ones should not have their own colorful homemade flags to flutter. Not sure how to make one? Print these Simchat Torah coloring pages, which you can then mount on a skewer or the cardboard shaft of a dry cleaners hanger. Print: Simchat Torah Coloring Pages

3. Prepare Your Favorite Drinks It is customary (but not at all mandatory) for adults to responsibly enjoy a few lechaims before (and during) the Simchat Torah services. If you can safely do so, have a little something special to help you and your loved ones get into the Simchat Torah spirit.

4. Light Festive Candles Like Shabbat and other holidays, the two nights of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah are celebrated in the warm glow of holiday candles (married women light at least two, and single girls light one). If you are in a male-only household, one of the guys should light candles for everyone. (Note that since the first night is Shabbat, the candles must be lit 18 minutes before sunset, and on the following night they must only be lit after night has fallen and from a pre-existing flame.) Print the Appropriate Blessings in Advance When to Light in My Area

5. Pray @ Home The Simchat Torah prayers follow the standard holiday procedure, with the addition of Hakafot—the joyous chanting of verses and circling the synagogue with Torah scrolls in hand (we’ll get to that later). With the exception of Kaddish, the Barechu call to prayer, the repetition of the Amidah, and the Torah reading, you can pray anywhere in the world, including your home. So make sure you have a siddur handy (Simchat Torah services are all in the standard Chabad Siddur) and a place set aside to serve as your ad hoc shul. If you are with others, pray together. Even though you don’t make a minyan, you can say the words and sing the songs together.

6. Parade Around With a Chumash On both the evening and morning of Simchat Torah (as well as the eve of Shemini Atzeret, according to Chassidic custom), it is customary to perform Hakafot, which involves reciting a medley of verses from the Torah, while joyously parading the Torahs around the Torah-reading table seven times. The entire proceeding can be found in your standard Siddur (pp. 383-388 in the Kehot Annotated Edition), and you can do this at home, circling your dining room table or the furniture of your choice, holding a Chumash (the printed version of the Five Books of Moses). Read: The Hakafot Procedure

7. Read the Torah Reading Chances are that you do not have a Torah scroll at home. However, it is still ideal to read through the Torah reading of the day. This is especially so on Simchat Torah, when the reading includes both V’Zot HaBerachah, which concludes the Torah, as well as the start of the opening portion, Bereishit. You can find the reading in a Chumash or starting on page 484 in the Chabad Siddur. Print: Parshah Articles to Read on the Holiday

8. Sing and Dance! The Chassidic masters tell us that “joy breaks through all barriers.” When we sing and dance in our homes, our joy pierces through the walls and miles that may separate us from our fellow Jews, making us into one mess of shimmying, singing, swaying, and soaring souls. So put on your dancing shoes and belt out those Simchat melodies like no one is watching. (Right, no one is watching.) Practice: A Classic Chabad Simchat Torah Tune

9. Enjoy Festive Meals Simchat Torah marks the end of a long season of holiday meals that began more than three weeks prior with apples and honey on Rosh Hashanah eve. In addition to enjoying delicious food, we recommend printing up some stories and Torah thoughts to spice up your repasts. Print: Simchat Torah Essays and Stories