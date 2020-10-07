We trust that your Sukkot holiday has been healthy, happy, and high on inspiration. Of course, Sukkot leads directly into Simchat Torah, which we typically celebrate by singing, dancing, and chanting together in the synagogue. But this year, you may be celebrating in the sanctuary of your home, inviting G‑d into your personal space and porting the sublime Simchat Torah energy directly into your house. If so, here are resources just for you.