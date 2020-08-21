I love the High Holidays—the month when we turn our full attention to G‑d, reflect upon our renewed commitment to becoming our best selves, and spend time with our family and friends.

Except this year. This year is different. This year there is the pandemic.

I’m an older woman, living alone, with health issues, and for those like me, this year will be unlike any before. I'll be observing the holidays at home, by myself.

I’m used to davening at my local Chabad center, listening as the chazzan (cantor) does the “heavy lifting” of reciting the prayers, allowing my mind to wander at will, letting the rabbi make the service meaningful with his commentary, listening as the shofar is blown.

During services, I was more like a passenger than a driver. I got to look out the window and enjoy the scenery because I didn't have to drive the car. This year everything will be different.

But does different have to mean bad? Can’t something be different and good? I like to eat coffee ice cream every day, but if there’s none in the freezer, I'll eat vanilla instead. And maybe that vanilla will be a delicious change.

So, I decided to look for new ways to make this year fresh and exciting. And truly, shouldn’t we be doing this every year? Each year we stand before G‑d, asking Him to forgive our shortcomings, asking Him to view us favorably, asking Him to give us another year to grow and improve. Should this ever be done on autopilot?

It’s true, we are living in difficult times. But Chassidic tradition teaches that all experiences - even the difficult ones - are opportunities to reveal the goodness that exists within everything. G‑d put goodness in all His creations, but we have to choose to look for it. Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s hard, but it’s always our choice.

This year I’ve been forced out of my comfort zone by circumstances I can’t control. Even if I wanted to, I can’t go on autopilot. I can’t sit back, enjoy the ride, and let someone else drive the car. I’m behind the wheel. But being the driver means that I’ll be in control of the journey. And that, I believe, is where the goodness lies within this very different holiday season. I will control the journey, and I am choosing to take the scenic route.