Enter your email address to get our weekly email with fresh, exciting and thoughtful content that will enrich your inbox and your life.
Tisha B'Av and the 3 Weeks
Jewish Practice Jewish Holidays Tisha B'Av and the 3 Weeks The 9th of Av - Tisha B'Av Highlights From the Tisha B'Av Service (PDF)

Highlights From the Tisha B'Av Service (PDF)

Eichah (Lamentations) and Select Kinot provided by Koren Publishers Jerusalem

The excerpt of Megillat Eicha and select Kinot has been kindly provided by Koren Publishers Jerusalem from the Magerman Edition Koren Ani Tefilla Siddur and Humash for Summer Camp. For this, and the full range of books from Koren Publishers Jerusalem, please visit www.korenpub.com
© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.

More in this section

You may also be interested in...
The Destruction of the First Holy Temple
75 Comments
The Reading of Megilat Eichah
The Book of Lamentations
Listen (29:23) 65 Comments
When Was the Book of Lamentations Written?
7 Comments
Crying over the Destruction
The lamentations of Jeremiah the prophet
Watch (39:58) 7 Comments

Start a Discussion

Posting Guidelines
What Are the Three Weeks?
Guide
The 9th of Av - Tisha B'Av
Eichah: The Book of Lamentations
Tisha B'Av Video
History
The Holy Temple
Insights
Multimedia
Shabbat Chazon
Related Topics