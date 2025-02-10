The eighth of the Ten Commandments, “Lo tignov,” literally translates as “do not steal.” Interestingly, both the Talmud and Midrash interpret it specifically as a prohibition against kidnapping. Why the insistence to read into it beyond a simple warning against theft?

As understood by Rashi , the term nefashot refers to capital cases, leading to the conclusion that the prohibition against stealing must also pertain to capital offenses. Since kidnapping is a capital offence and theft is not, the prohibition must refer to kidnapping.

“You shall not steal,” and it is with regard to one who abducts people that the verse is speaking. Do you say that the verse is speaking with regard to one who abducts people, or perhaps the verse is speaking only with regard to one who steals property? You say: Go out and learn from one of the thirteen hermeneutical principles: A matter derived from its context. With regard to what context are the adjacent prohibitions “You shall not kill; you shall not commit adultery” in the verse speaking? They are speaking with regard to capital cases ( nefashot ). Likewise here, the prohibition is speaking with regard to a capital case ( nefashot ) of abduction.

Rashi cites the Talmud , which explains that this verse refers to the kidnapping of a person. This inference is based on one of the Thirteen Principles of Torah Interpretation, specifically the rule of “deduction from context.”

2. It Is Due to the Context of Individual Interactions

Aruch LaNer points out, however, that it is not entirely precise to assert that the context proves this interpretation. The final two of the Ten Commandments—“Do not provide false testimony” and “Do not covet”—do not involve capital punishment. Typically, when using context to clarify meaning, we consider the entirety of the surrounding text, both what precedes and what follows the phrase in question. In this case, only the preceding passage relates to a capital case.

He therefore proposes a rereading of the Talmud. In his view, the term nefashot (“souls”) used by the Talmud could be interpreted as referring to dealings with another individual.

According to Aruch LaNer, the context indicates that this prohibition refers to kidnapping because the surrounding prohibitions primarily concern direct interactions with another person, rather than just property. The two preceding commandments—“Do not murder” and “Do not commit adultery”—are explicit offenses against another individual. Likewise, the two commandments that follow—“Do not covet” and “Do not bear false witness”—also relate to direct personal impact.

This contextual framework, applied through the Thirteen Principles of Torah Elucidation, informs us that “Do not steal” is also a prohibition against kidnapping, which directly involves another individual.