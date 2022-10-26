This week’s Torah portion tells us all about Isaac and Rebecca’s marriage. As soon as Rebecca entered Isaac’s tent, the three miracles that existed during Sarah’s lifetime returned. One of the miracles was that the Challah remained fresh all week. In honor of Parshat Chayei Sarah, we are going to be creating elegant and tasty Challah Napkin Rings.

Here’s What You Will Need: Your favorite Challah dough recipe (or use the recipe included below)

Paper towel

Foil

My Favorite Challah Recipe: 2 1/2 Cups warm water

3 Packets dry yeast (or 6 3/4 tsp. yeast)

1/2 Cup sugar

7 Cups flour

1/2 Cup oil

1 Tablespoon salt

Directions: Add the warm water and sugar to a small bowl, and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let the yeast sit to activate (about 3-5 min) In a mixer or separate bowl, add flour, oil, and salt. Once the yeast is ready, pour the yeast mixer into the flour mixture. Knead by hand or with a stand mixer until a ball of dough forms. Add additional flour if the mixture is too sticky. Cover, set aside, and allow the dough to rise for an hour.