This week’s Torah portion tells us all about Isaac and Rebecca’s marriage. As soon as Rebecca entered Isaac’s tent, the three miracles that existed during Sarah’s lifetime returned. One of the miracles was that the Challah remained fresh all week.
In honor of Parshat Chayei Sarah, we are going to be creating elegant and tasty Challah Napkin Rings.
Here’s What You Will Need:
- Your favorite Challah dough recipe (or use the recipe included below)
- Paper towel
- Foil
My Favorite Challah Recipe:
- 2 1/2 Cups warm water
- 3 Packets dry yeast (or 6 3/4 tsp. yeast)
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 7 Cups flour
- 1/2 Cup oil
- 1 Tablespoon salt
Directions:
Add the warm water and sugar to a small bowl, and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let the yeast sit to activate (about 3-5 min)
In a mixer or separate bowl, add flour, oil, and salt.
Once the yeast is ready, pour the yeast mixer into the flour mixture. Knead by hand or with a stand mixer until a ball of dough forms. Add additional flour if the mixture is too sticky.
Cover, set aside, and allow the dough to rise for an hour.
Here’s What You’ll Need To Do Next:
1. Cut a large piece of foil.
2. Place a sheet of paper towel on the foil.
3. Fold the foil in half and then a bit on each side in order to fully enclose the paper towel.
4. Roll up the foil creating a mold for your napkin rings.
5. Braid your challah dough (try to keep it thin).
6. Place the braided dough over the silver foil mold.
7. Continue this process for as many challah napkin rings as you'd like.
8. For best results, before putting them in the oven, egg your challahs and sprinkle with your favorite topping!
9. Bake the challah napkin rings in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
10. Let the napkin rings cool completely, Then, gently remove the rings from the foil "mold", squeezing the foil to remove them easily.
11. Place a napkin inside the ring and set it on your Shabbat table.
How pretty is that?
