In Parshat Lech Lecha, G‑d blesses Abraham that his descendants will be numerous, as many as the grains of sand on the earth and the stars in the sky, which are so many that they are impossible to count.
This week we will create a star-shaped donut dessert in honor of all those stars in the sky. Sprinkle them with some powdered sugar and your kids will be super proud to bring these delicious treats to your table.
If you prefer, you can use your favorite challah or donut dough recipe. I use my regular challah recipe with some added sugar for a sweet dessert.
Here’s What You'll Need:
- Challah/Donut Dough (recipe below)
- Rolling Pin
- Star Shaped Cookie Cutter
- Parchment Paper
- Frying pan with oil
- Confectioner's Sugar
- Fruits to Garnish*
Challah Dough Recipe
- 2 1/2 Cups warm water
- 3 Packets dry yeast (or 6 3/4 tsp. yeast)
- 3/4 Cup sugar
- 7 Cups flour
- 1/2 Cup oil
- 1 Tablespoon salt
Directions for Dough:
Add the warm water and sugar to a small bowl, and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let the yeast sit to activate (about 3-5 min).
In a mixer or separate bowl, add flour, oil, and salt.
Once the yeast is ready, pour the yeast mixture into the flour mixture. Knead by hand or with a stand mixer until a ball of dough forms. Add additional flour if the mixture is too sticky.
Cover, set aside, and allow the dough to rise for an hour.
Creating The Star Donuts
Place a piece of the dough on parchment paper. Flatten the dough with your hands. Then take a second piece of parchment paper and cover the dough. Roll on top of the parchment paper to flatten the dough. The dough should remain 1/4 of an inch thick.
Using a star-shaped cookie cutter, cut out the donuts. Let them sit as you finish cutting out all of the donut stars.
Fill a frying pan or pot with oil to deep-fry the stars. Turn on the fire to high heat and allow the oil to heat up. Test the oil to see if it is ready by placing a small piece of dough in the oil. If the oil starts bubbling wildly right away, your oil is ready.
Place a few stars in the pot/frying pan at a time. Make sure not to overcrowd your pan. If the oil is hot enough, it will only need a few seconds on each side. Work quickly and remove right away, placing the stars on a paper towel to drain the oil.
Once the donuts are cooled, they can be stored for use.
To plate the star donuts, add one or two to a plate. Sprinkle them with confectioner's sugar. If you would like, you can also add fruit as an extra garnish.
*If you wish to use fresh strawberries or other berries, please follow the guidelines of your local rabbinic organization to ensure that they are insect-free.
It is best to use them within a day or two. If you want to make these in advance, freeze them right away, and when you are ready to serve, warm them up in the oven, and then sprinkle them with confectioner's sugar.
Enjoy!
Start a Discussion