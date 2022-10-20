In Parshat Lech Lecha, G‑d blesses Abraham that his descendants will be numerous, as many as the grains of sand on the earth and the stars in the sky, which are so many that they are impossible to count. This week we will create a star-shaped donut dessert in honor of all those stars in the sky. Sprinkle them with some powdered sugar and your kids will be super proud to bring these delicious treats to your table. If you prefer, you can use your favorite challah or donut dough recipe. I use my regular challah recipe with some added sugar for a sweet dessert.

Here’s What You'll Need: Challah/Donut Dough (recipe below)

Rolling Pin

Star Shaped Cookie Cutter

Parchment Paper

Frying pan with oil

Confectioner's Sugar

Fruits to Garnish*

Challah Dough Recipe 2 1/2 Cups warm water

3 Packets dry yeast (or 6 3/4 tsp. yeast)

3/4 Cup sugar

7 Cups flour

1/2 Cup oil

1 Tablespoon salt

Directions for Dough: Add the warm water and sugar to a small bowl, and sprinkle the yeast on top. Let the yeast sit to activate (about 3-5 min). In a mixer or separate bowl, add flour, oil, and salt. Once the yeast is ready, pour the yeast mixture into the flour mixture. Knead by hand or with a stand mixer until a ball of dough forms. Add additional flour if the mixture is too sticky. Cover, set aside, and allow the dough to rise for an hour.