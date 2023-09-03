The historic city of Chernovtzy (Chernovitz), nestled in Western Ukraine, has been relatively peaceful compared to other parts of the war-ravaged nation. Here, even amid the turmoil of war, the Jewish community of about 2,000 has been experiencing a renaissance. Now, a new Chabad husband-wife team is setting down roots in the city to join the already thriving Chabad-Lubavitch of Chernovtzy team.

Rabbi Mendy and Pnina Glitzenstein have directed Chabad of Chernovtzy (also known as Chernivtsi and referred to in Yiddish as Chernovitz) since 2003. Over the past two decades, they have laid the foundation for a thriving Jewish community, establishing Shabbat and holiday services, the Ohr Avner Jewish day school and programming tailored for Jewish women, the elderly and students.

Even prior to the war, the rabbi had recognized the need for more emissaries in the city. Because of its unique position in the west of the country, since the war in Ukraine began in February of 2022, Chernovtsy has seen a huge influx of internally displaced Ukrainians settling in the city, including many Jews from harder-hit parts of the country.

“The need was already apparent pre-pandemic,” Rabbi Glitzenstein tells Chabad.org. “Yet just as we were finished dealing with Covid, the war broke out, pushing this necessity to the background.” Understandably, no new rabbi has put down roots in Ukraine since the war began, but the Jewish community’s needs have only increased.

Enter Rabbi Mendy and Mushky Halperin, the first rabbi and wife to move to Ukraine since the onset of the war. Mendy hails from the Chassidic village of Kfar Chabad, Israel, while Mushky grew up in a different part of the former Soviet Union—Riga, Latvia—where her parents serve as Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries. The couple, together with their 4-month-old son, Ari, crossed the border from Moldova into Ukraine—there are no flights into or out of Ukraine—on Aug. 30, arriving in their new hometown the same day.

“We are overjoyed by the opportunity given to us,” says Rabbi Halperin, who will work closely with Jewish university students in Chernovtzy.

“Me, too,” adds Mushky Halperin, who will be the Jewish programming director at the preschool. “We hope to be successful in our activities here, to give nachas to the Rebbe and to hasten the coming of Moshiach.”