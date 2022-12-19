There is almost nothing left of Mariupol, the industrial Ukrainian city obliterated during the first months of the war. Gone is the city’s theater, where some 300 people were killed in an airstrike in May. Homes, stores, hotels and parks have likewise disappeared—they, like the streets they once lined, turned to rubble. Mariupol’s lone synagogue was not spared either. Only the facade remains.

But on Saturday evening, workers pulled something out of the debris: the large metal Chanukah menorah that had once graced the synagogue sanctuary. It had somehow survived the intense fires that destroyed the building and was recovered a day before Chanukah.

News of the miraculous discovery has quickly spread among members of the Jewish community of Mariupol—men and women who’ve experienced the loss of friends, neighbors and loved ones, not to mention the city they once called home, and are now exiled in locations around the world.

“There’s a sense of great emotion in our community,” says Rabbi Mendel Cohen, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Mariupol and the city’s only rabbi since 2005. “The overall feeling is that we are witnessing the idea that ‘a little light dispels much darkness.’”

For years, Cohen’s synagogue had operated out of his modest Jewish community center in Mariupol. Sometime before the war, as Jewish life in the seaside city continued expanding, the rabbi sought bigger premises and rented a large space for a synagogue in a solid building on Prospect Mira in the city center, using the old building for storage and limited programming. Both buildings were destroyed.

Mariupol menorah in the synagogue’s new sanctuary last year.

The message Cohen received on Saturday evening came from Andrei, the non-Jewish owner of the building where the new synagogue was housed.

“As you probably know, only the walls of the building remain—everything else burned down and collapsed,” he wrote to the rabbi. “A layer of debris, ash and clay had formed on the ground floor almost 70 centimeters [2.3 feet] thick. We’ve just finished clearing everything and dug out the large Chanukah menorah. Mariupol’s menorah.”

Andrei was very moved by the discovery, telling the rabbi that he’s saving it so he can return her to the new synagogue in Mariupol whenever that time comes. The rabbi thanked Andrei for the respect and care he’d shown for the eight-branched Jewish symbol. “I did nothing special, only what I could and what I had to,” he wrote back. “This story is not about me—it is a story about God and about a miracle!”