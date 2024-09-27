Embracing a New Beginning

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a time of renewal, reflection, and deep spiritual connection. It marks the beginning of the Ten Days of Repentance, a period of introspection that culminates in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This sacred time offers an opportunity to realign with our higher purpose, reconnect with our faith, and set intentions for the coming year.

I find that one powerful way to engage with this process is through affirmations—positive, intentional statements that help us focus our thoughts and energies on the qualities and goals we wish to cultivate. Here are my personal 11 affirmations for Rosh Hashanah, each accompanied by an explanation to help you connect with its deeper meaning.

1. I am ready to accept G‑d as my King. And I am worthy of serving Him.

On Rosh Hashanah, we crown G‑d as our King. This affirmation is about opening our hearts to this Divine relationship, acknowledging G‑d’s sovereignty in our lives, and feeling a deep sense of love and reverence. By embracing G‑d as our King, we align our actions and intentions with a higher purpose.

2. G‑d is all-good and knows what's best for me. He loves me deeply.

Trusting in G‑d’s goodness is central to Jewish faith. This affirmation is a reminder that G‑d’s love is unconditional and His plans for us are always for the best, even when we don’t understand them. By committing ourselves to Him and His Torah, we prepare ourselves to receive His blessing with gratitude and trust.

3. I am ready to start fresh, like a new baby. My future doesn't depend on my past. This is a new beginning. I believe I can be totally new.

Rosh Hashanah symbolizes a new beginning. Just as a baby is born without the weight of past mistakes, we too can renew ourselves. This affirmation encourages us to let go of past regrets and embrace the possibilities of a fresh start, trusting that we can redefine our future.

4. I am ready to transform into my higher self.

Transformation is a key theme of the High Holidays. This affirmation invites us to visualize and step into the best version of ourselves—the person we aspire to be. By doing so, we set a clear intention for personal growth and spiritual elevation.

5. Whatever my relationship with G‑d has been until now, I am ready to accept a whole new level of relating.

Relationships evolve and our relationship with G‑d is no exception. This affirmation is about being open to deepening our connection with the Divine, recognizing that every new year offers the chance to develop a more profound and meaningful bond through doing mitzvot in an even better way.

6. I am part of my nation, deeply connected to all Jews. I love all Jews. I only want good for others, and to think good of others. I want us all to play our individual roles in the big picture.

Rosh Hashanah is not just about individual reflection; it's also about communal responsibility. This affirmation highlights the importance of unity, love, and the collective mission of the Jewish people. It reminds us to wish well for others and to recognize the interconnectedness of our destinies.

7. I feel the pain of those I know and don't know who are suffering and need G‑d’s salvation.

Compassion is a fundamental Jewish value. This affirmation is a call to empathy, urging us to be aware of others’ suffering and to pray for their relief. By doing so, we strengthen our sense of community and our commitment to helping those in need.

8. I am a messenger of G‑d, a partner in creation. I am a significant player. I have a mission to achieve in the world.

This affirmation empowers us to recognize our role in the world as active participants in G‑d’s creation. It reminds us that we each have a unique mission and that we are equipped with the gifts and talents necessary to fulfill it. By embracing this role, we affirm our significance and our purpose.

9. I am so small and so proud. I am ready to submit to the will of the great G‑d that I am a part of. I feel awe and joy simultaneously.

This affirmation captures the paradox of human existence—we are small in the grand scheme of the universe, yet we have the ability to connect with the Infinite. It’s about balancing humility with pride in our Divine connection, feeling both awe and joy as we submit to G‑d’s will.

10. I am deeply grateful for the past year of life with all its blessings and challenges.

Gratitude is a powerful force for transformation. This affirmation encourages us to look back on the past year with appreciation, recognizing that every experience—whether joyful or challenging—was essentially good. Gratitude prepares us to embrace the coming year with an open heart.

11. I feel a deep connection to the Creator of the world Who created me with love. I am ready to move forward with trust, love, and joy.

As we step into the new year, this affirmation centers us in the knowledge that we are created with love and care by a G‑d who desires our happiness and success. It encourages us to move forward with confidence, trusting in G‑d’s guidance and embracing the future with love and joy.

Rosh Hashanah is a time for new beginnings, for setting intentions that align us with our higher purpose. These affirmations are not just words; they are a spiritual practice that can help us internalize the values and goals we wish to embody in the year ahead. By speaking these affirmations, we actively participate in our own spiritual renewal, paving the way for a year of growth, connection, and fulfillment.