I’m a huge coffee drinker, and I can’t imagine lasting a whole day without my caffeine. I’m afraid of getting a huge headache and ending up in bed instead of in shul. What are my options?

Hey, you’re not alone. A lot of people just taper off over the week. But for some of us, that’s a major project we’re not ready to take on.

Pills Prior to Yom Kippur

One of the solutions you’ve probably heard of is the caffeine pill. In fact, there are all sorts of slow-release supplements and even suppositories that people take before Yom Kippur, or even on Yom Kippur. And some of what you’re going to read here will apply equally to appetite suppressants, Tylenol and other pain relievers.

So how do we deal with these? The Torah states that on Yom Kippur you’re supposed to afflict yourself. That’s why some halachic authorities argue that you shouldn’t seek ways of minimizing your hunger pains (and presumably your coffee withdrawal). It runs against the whole point of not eating—to cause affliction.

But the overwhelming majority see no problem with eating or taking anything before Yom Kippur to ease your pain.

They point out that the sages say you must eat on the day before Yom Kippur. In fact, it’s so important to eat on that day that if you eat your fill, it’s like you fasted for two days! Why? Because G‑d cares about you and doesn’t want you to suffer more than necessary.

So what’s with the affliction? The Talmud explains that affliction only means skipping the five things enumerated by the sages. Nothing more. The Talmud even tells us not to sit out in the sun to become overheated, and things like that.

So taking steps to ease the fast like eating extra or using various pills, especially for those who struggle with fasting, is perfectly kosher.

(Still, there are those rabbinic authorities who will tell you that if you’re healthy and you fast well, you shouldn’t take these pills because they’re not really so compatible with the affliction theme. )