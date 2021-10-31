There is an old custom to festoon our Torah scrolls with various types of adornments, including crowns, made of silver or even gold. The most common ornaments used today are: Keter (“crown”): At times there is a single crown, which covers both of the Torah’s handles. Rimonim (“pomegranates”): These small crowns are made to be used in pairs, with each one covering just a single handle of the Torah Choshen (“breastplate”): Modeled loosely on the “breastplate” worn by the High Priest in the Holy Temple, this hangs from the Torah’s handles, similar to a baby’s bib. At times, the choshen has a place where one can insert a placard indicating which section the Torah is currently rolled to. Yad (“hand”): A stylus that has a miniature hand with an extended pointing finger at its end, this is the only Torah ornament that has an actual function, as many Torah readers use the yad to point to the words of the Torah as they read. The yad typically has a chain that allows it to hang from one or both of the Torah handles.

Garlands, Kerchiefs and More Dating as far back as the 9th century, we find fascinating responsum discussing a number of adornments made for the Torah scrolls. Aside from the precious metal crowns, some had the custom to crown the Torahs with garlands, especially for the holiday of Simchat Torah (when we celebrate the completion of the cycle of reading of the Torah). And some women would hang all their jewelry on their scarves, which they would then fashion into “crowns” for the Torah. In some instances, these “crowns” would then be placed on the head of the one honored with the final aliyah in the Torah (Chatan Torah) or upon the head of the groom on his wedding day. Consequently, there was much discussion regarding whether it was respectful to the Torah to place these crowns on people’s heads. In addition, others were concerned about the potential halachic issues that may arise when fashioning these ad hoc crowns on the holiday. For example, Rabbi Abraham ben Nathan of Lunel, France (c. 1155-1215), wrote with satisfaction how in the year 1203 (4964) he managed to convince a certain community to commission a proper silver Torah crown, which would avoid all issues.

The Reason for the Crown The Torah itself is referred to as a crown. Adorning the Torah scroll is a way of honoring the Torah, just as a crown brings honor to kings and queens, separating them from the commonsers.

The Divine Presence The Zohar talks about the custom of rejoicing on Simchat Torah with the Torah and placing the “Torah’s crown” upon it. The Zohar explains that the crown represents the Shechinah (the Divine presence),which is the crown of the Torah (corresponding to the attribute of tiferet, beauty).