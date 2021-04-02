Accompanying your children through the maze that is dating can be a nail-biting experience. As mothers, we are caught up in a range of conflicting emotions. On the one hand, we are hopeful that our child will find their life partner and start off on their own. At the same time, we are concerned not to interfere in what is their most personal and important decision. At times, we may feel strongly that they are not thinking clearly or making poor choices and feel compelled to say something, but are afraid that this may harm trust or cause a rift. As mothers, we are expected to be an empathetic listener and act as a good sounding board, rather than proffer advice that is not always welcomed. Being a mother to a dating child requires maturity and wisdom, patience and resilience.

Hopefully, things go well. Your child meets someone, you breathe a sigh of relief and then gleefully welcome a new person into your family. But sometimes, dating gets messy. Your child may be conflicted or confused about their prospects with the person he or she is dating. You watch them torture themselves, struggling with the choice of persisting or calling it quits. Finally, after what seems like an eternity, the dating fizzles out and your child—dazed and beaten—is back on the lookout.

Your child may find they are meeting few people, and few relevant options are coming their way. Alternatively, they may find that they quickly lose interest in the people they are dating. It is painful to watch your child experience a string of rejections or dating failures, in many cases for seemingly no reason at all. Years go by, and your child appears no closer to marriage. As a mother, you wonder if there is anything you could or should do.

After watching your child go through all those ups and downs, you may believe that it would not hurt to share some home truths. You may feel that they are being too “picky” or “commitment-phobic” and would benefit by having those things pointed out to them. But you are also aware that, sadly, this kind of advice, whether true or false, is rarely accepted and often resented. Many of us take a vow of silence, opting to display saintly patience and provide unrelenting validation, keeping your views to yourself. If they blame matchmakers, dating sites and other singles, you don’t dare question those sentiments lest you appear unsympathetic. When they are gripped by self-doubt and despair, you offer vain encouragement that “there must be someone out there” and urge your child to soldier on.

Sometimes, your resolve weakens and you offer “constructive advice,” only to feel guilty when it did not result in the hoped-for success. After you are told for the umpteenth time “Mum, you don't understand ... ,” you start to think you really don’t.

Did I mention that it is tough being the mother of a dating child?

My husband, Yossi, is an expert on relationships, and together we have been blessed to see two two daughters marry. Here is what I have learned. When your child is having a hard time dating, there probably are few answers that you will have to offer. Your role is to ask the right questions.

Often, young people take time figuring out what they really need in a relationship, and if that means a few bumps along the way, that’s just “life.” But when dating is proving to be a prolonged drama, it’s time to ask some questions—really just variations of a single question.