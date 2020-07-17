I recently had the opportunity to witness a class organized by the local Holocaust museum for a group of public high school students.

The guide described the history and magnitude of the Shoah, making it very clear how horrible that period in history was for mankind in general and for the Jewish people in particular.

She concluded by emphasizing that there were three types of people at the time: perpetrators, victims and indifferent observers.

The practical takeaway from the whole presentation was that we should not repeat the mistake of being indifferent bystanders when witnessing injustices perpetrated against others. It is indifference that allows atrocities to take place and therefore makes one who is indifferent complicit.

I was impressed with the efforts of those responsible for building and maintaining the museum as well as with the guide’s communication skills.

But I left thinking...

Is the goal of such an enormous effort to teach about the Shoah simply to prevent bullying and discrimination against those who one may consider different?

Was Hitler—may his name and any memory of him be obliterated—nothing more than an outstanding sample of all the bullies throughout history who used their power to kill whomever they fancied?

Was the Shoah any different from the other genocides? Was it any different than the massacres committed against the indigenous tribes who inhabited the New World, on whose lands we now live?

The teacher had addressed this question in her presentation by explaining that the Shoah—Jewish genocide—was different, even when compared with the other populations exterminated in the very same camps by the Germans, for three reasons: 1) its magnitude; 2) its meticulous planning and industrialization; 3) the hatred for Jews on a global level, extending far beyond those in the territories under their rule.

“Is that it?” I thought to myself.

One of the most sadistic and crucial elements in the process known as the Final Solution was—according to the explanation given to the group—the gradual and systematic depersonalization of the Jews. Ghettos. Transportation in cattle cars. Separation from family members. Dispossession of personal property. Shaving of the hair. Prisoners’ uniforms ignoring their sizes. Numbers tattooed onto their arms, thereby displacing their personal names with impersonal numbers. People were transformed into mere tools used to produce weapons for the German war machine.

But the diabolical minds of the Germans did not conceive of what would have been the greatest cruelty: stripping them of their Jewish identity.

The worst conditions of depersonalization perpetrated by the Germans could not break the spirit of the Jew, because every Jewish prisoner felt in the deepest recesses of his or her being that every blow and every slap received reaffirmed his or her deepest and most valued identity: he or she was a Jew. They were being beaten for who they were, not for who they were not or for being nobody. It did not occur to the Germans that there was a torture even more cruel than their diabolical minds could have imagined, namely: suffering in vain.

To speak of the Shoah merely as an example of the evils of bullying and indifference to discrimination would be an unfair trivialization—falsification, even—of history. Jews were not killed simply because they were different; they were persecuted, hunted, gassed and cremated only because of the fact that they were Jews.

Hitler wanted to eliminate us not merely because we are “different,” but because we are different in a different way.

The existence of the Chosen People put their Super Race in check. All other victims were eliminated by the Germans because they were “different,” a nuisance that didn’t qualify to be members of the Super Race; the Jews were targeted because—thanks to the legacy we received at the foot of Mount Sinai, synthesized in the Ten Commandments—we were perceived to be an existential threat challenging the moral codes, weltanschauung and ambitions of Hitler and his ilk.

Why is the Jew a threat?

The Jew is a threat not because of his numbers, political or economic clout, or ambitions; he is a threat because of the indisputable and indestructible nature of what he represents.

The Jew was and remains the conscience of humanity, the historical messenger who stubbornly continues to insist that man is not the supreme being, but must be subjugated to the authority of the real Supreme Being. The ethical systems of more than half the world’s population are—to this very day—based on and inspired by the Jews’ moral code.

The Jew, the bearer of that code, continues to manifest the fact that it is not man who defines good and evil, but his Creator.

Man is not to worship gods created by him in his image, but G‑d who created us in His image.

It is the Jew who keeps insisting that the world is not a cosmic accident and that man is not a biological accident, that nothing matters beyond the value that each individual chooses to attribute to things. According to the Jew, both the world as well as man—macrocosm and microcosm—are Divine creations, and have a purpose that transcends their limited personal needs and preferences.

Jewish life is based on and promotes the idea that the name of the game is to fulfill one's responsibilities to others, and not just to defend one’s personal rights.

It is Judaism that introduced the notion, which it continues to insist on and defend, that the life of every human being, without exception—created in the image and likeness of G‑d—is sacred.

It is the Jew who insists that it is not right to tolerate someone in spite of his or her being different; one must respect and value one who is different precisely because of their uniqueness and difference.

Now, is it clear why Hitler wanted to eliminate us?

To witness someone reduce Hitler to nothing more than an example of an extreme bully is to witness an extreme injustice being done to his victims.

Indifference implies complicity. I therefore decided to speak out and offer a suggestion.