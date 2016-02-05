Dina and I just celebrated our 20th anniversary. Unable to do much, we wondered how we would celebrate this milestone. So we went outside, sat under a tree and just enjoyed nature. The sun, leaves, birds, etc. It was wonderful.

I have found that the simplest things in life make the greatest impact. For example, smiling at someone can lift their spirits. An honest compliment can change the way a person sees him/herself. When you learn to find joy in small things, there are always things to be joyous about.

The portion of Mishpatim, which covers a host of interpersonal laws, follows the greatest event in history, the giving of the Ten Commandments at Sinai. Mishpatim ends with more about the Ten Commandments event. Sandwiched between the two are many basic laws.

Why does G‑d have it written this way? Why is it that smack-dab in middle of the most sublime spiritual experience, we have the most rudimentary, seemingly unspiritual laws?

We all yearn for a moving, spiritual experience. To be touched, moved and inspired. To rise above the mundane and to soar, to experience a high and touch the Divine.

This sounds nice, but is this what we are all about?

Of course, we are meant to develop a relationship with G‑d, but there is something more that He wants of us.

By putting these laws in middle of the most sublime event, G‑d is telling us that there is something special about basic laws that are sublime as well.

Could being good, kind, honest and just be spiritual as meditation and prayer? When you think of these laws as rudimentary, they are not so spiritual. However, if you see them as G‑d’s will, they take on a whole new meaning.

All of a sudden, the simplest things become meaningful. You are filled with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that you are doing what G‑d wants. Inspiration can be found in kindness, honesty, and in the acceptance of the simplest Torah laws. Suddenly spirituality can be found in the most unexpected places. The simplest act can be sublime and holy.

Think of all the small things you can do to make a difference. Find joy in small things. If you do, you will always have something to be happy about.