Expressing Reality The Torah reading of Eikev, is often read near the 20th of Av, the yahrzeit of the Rebbe’s father, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, a towering sage and Kabbalist who was an active communal rabbi in Russia during the darkest years of Stalinist oppression. Once, as part of the census, the Russian government sent out a questionnaire asking several queries of its citizens. Among the questions was: “Do you believe in G‑d?” Many Jews were inclined to answer in the negative because they feared government suspicion and losing their jobs. However, when the Rebbe’s father learned of this, he gave an impassioned sermon, explaining that denying belief in G‑d was equivalent to heresy. No matter the risk, every Jew was obligated to answer affirmatively. Among his listeners was a government employee whose wife had already filled out the census form for him, stating that he did not believe. The words of the Rebbe’s father motivated him so powerfully that he went to the census office and asked the government to correct the form. He wanted to be listed as a believer. Later, when the Rebbe’s father was arrested, his interrogators asked him how he had dared to make such statements. He answered that his words were totally in support of the government. “Jews inherently believe in G‑d,” he told his questioners. “I was merely encouraging them to tell the truth and not lie to the government.”

Are Blessings Superficial? This Torah reading contains the verse: “What does G‑d, your L‑rd, ask of you? Only to fear G‑d … to walk in His ways and to love Him.” Our sages interpret the quote non-literally, noting that the Hebrew word ,מה translated as “what,” resembles the word מאה, meaning one hundred. In this vein, the verse implies that G‑d desires one hundred from the Jewish people. One hundred what? One hundred blessings. This is the source for the injunction for each person to recite one hundred blessings every day. On the surface, the simple meaning of the verse and our Sages’ rendering of it are worlds apart. The verse is telling us to have an active emotional relationship with G‑d — to love Him and fear Him and seek to emulate His ways — while our Sages are speaking of a ritual obligation to recite blessings and to make sure that we recite one hundred of these blessings each day. When looking deeper, however, we can appreciate that our Sages are not nullifying the verse’s simple meaning with their interpretation. They provide a vehicle for us to internalize and apply the charge communicated by the verse in our daily lives.