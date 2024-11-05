Typically, government swearing-in ceremonies are solemn if predictable affairs. A few welcoming remarks might be shared to commend the incoming official, followed by the oath, confirmation and some photos.

But in Argentina this week, President Javier Milei, true to his unconventional style, departed from the usual formalities and brought a fresh twist to the confirmation ceremony of the Honorable Gerardo Werthein as the South American country’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Werthein, previously Argentina’s ambassador to the United States, is a proud and active member of the Jewish community in Argentina, who frequented the Chabad center in Washington, D.C., during his term of service there. It thus followed that the swearing-in ceremony for his new position at Foreign Affairs was carried out over a Chumash, the Five Books of Moses in Hebrew.

“Mr. Gerardo Werthein, do you swear by G‑d and by the homeland and on the Torah to faithfully and devotedly fulfill the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Religions, to which you have been appointed, and to uphold and enforce, as far as it depends on you, the Constitution of Argentina?” Milei asked as he led the ceremony.

After Werthein affirmed his acceptance and the pair shared a warm embrace, Milei diverted from customary closing remarks and continued:

“Since today we have moved away from the conventional and traditional format and the oath was taken on the Torah, I thought it pertinent to speak about the weekly parshah,” said the president, referring to this week’s Torah portion of Lech Lecha, at the beginning of which G‑d commands the patriarch Abraham to leave his homeland for Israel and begin influencing the world towards G‑dliness.

“The forces of heaven are sending you signals, Gerardo,” Milei continued. “It speaks of the beginnings of Abraham’s travels around the world, spreading the messages of the Creator. G‑d tells him that he will have a lot of influence on the nations of the world and gave him an important responsibility to bring the messages of the Torah, of life and of freedom to the entire world.”

Milei concluded his presidential dvar Torah by quoting the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory: “As the Rebbe would often say, we wish you blessings and success.”