Typically, government swearing-in ceremonies are solemn if predictable affairs. A few welcoming remarks might be shared to commend the incoming official, followed by the oath, confirmation and some photos.
But in Argentina this week, President Javier Milei, true to his unconventional style, departed from the usual formalities and brought a fresh twist to the confirmation ceremony of the Honorable Gerardo Werthein as the South American country’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Werthein, previously Argentina’s ambassador to the United States, is a proud and active member of the Jewish community in Argentina, who frequented the Chabad center in Washington, D.C., during his term of service there. It thus followed that the swearing-in ceremony for his new position at Foreign Affairs was carried out over a Chumash, the Five Books of Moses in Hebrew.
“Mr. Gerardo Werthein, do you swear by G‑d and by the homeland and on the Torah to faithfully and devotedly fulfill the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Religions, to which you have been appointed, and to uphold and enforce, as far as it depends on you, the Constitution of Argentina?” Milei asked as he led the ceremony.
After Werthein affirmed his acceptance and the pair shared a warm embrace, Milei diverted from customary closing remarks and continued:
“Since today we have moved away from the conventional and traditional format and the oath was taken on the Torah, I thought it pertinent to speak about the weekly parshah,” said the president, referring to this week’s Torah portion of Lech Lecha, at the beginning of which G‑d commands the patriarch Abraham to leave his homeland for Israel and begin influencing the world towards G‑dliness.
“The forces of heaven are sending you signals, Gerardo,” Milei continued. “It speaks of the beginnings of Abraham’s travels around the world, spreading the messages of the Creator. G‑d tells him that he will have a lot of influence on the nations of the world and gave him an important responsibility to bring the messages of the Torah, of life and of freedom to the entire world.”
Milei concluded his presidential dvar Torah by quoting the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory: “As the Rebbe would often say, we wish you blessings and success.”
‘The Rebbe’s Message Is Central to His Worldview’
While it might be surprising to some to see the Roman Catholic president sharing a timely thought on the weekly parshah, it comes as no shock to those who have been observing the unconventional political outsider since he swept to the top of Argentine politics a few years ago.
Milei has a long and exceptionally warm connection with Judaism and the Jewish community, stemming from his deep admiration of the Rebbe.
The president frequently cites the Rebbe’s teachings and ideas from the Torah and famously burst into tears when visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem last year. On his first international stop after being elected president, Milei traveled to New York and made a point of praying at the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe, with his close friend and now Minister of Foreign Affairs Werthein at his side. It was Milei’s fourth visit to the holy site. A previous visit—made just months before his election—saw the former media personality fly to the U.S., pray at the Ohel and tour the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at 770 Eastern Parkway.
Wearing his trademark kippah, Milei also participated in Chabad Lubavitch of Argentina’s annual Chanukah event in 2023, only days after his inauguration, proudly declaring Argentina’s support for Israel and sharing the Rebbe’s teaching that the lesson of Chanukah is that “light prevails over darkness.” The ceremony was attended by thousands and broadcast on national TV.
“I think it’s a blessing to have a president who is a believer and values the timeless teachings of the Torah. We as a movement remain entirely apolitical, but it’s clear that this is positive for the nation,” Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, regional director of Chabad Lubavitch in Argentina, told Chabad.org. “While there are many leaders from various parties who also hold strong beliefs, what sets this president apart is his courage and natural ability to speak openly about his faith. He believes it’s the right thing to do, and he isn’t swayed by public opinion. In a time where so much is driven by what’s popular, he speaks about his faith because he genuinely believes in it, not for any political gain.”
This was reflected earlier this year when Milei made a low-key appearance at a Buenos Aires event marking 30 years since the Rebbe’s passing. Arriving with no entourage or fanfare, Milei sat anonymously in the bleachers and stayed for the entire two-hour event, paying tribute to the Rebbe not as president of Argentina but as a humble student and admirer of his life and work.
“The teachings of the Rebbe have had a profound impact on the president’s spiritual perspective and vision for the world,” Rabbi Grunblatt adds. “There’s no question about it—although he draws wisdom from many Torah sources—the Rebbe’s message is deeply significant and central to his worldview.”
