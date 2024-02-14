Chazan Tzvi Hersh Tsatskis was a cantor, pianist and choral leader who maintained his Jewish faith in the Soviet Union despite persecution and brief imprisonment. Following emigration to the United States in 1970 as a young refusenik, he became a synagogue cantor and a beloved leader of Chassidic songs at many farbrengens of the Rebbe—Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. He passed away on 10 Shevat (Jan. 21) in Cedarhurst on Long Island, N.Y. He was 85 years old.

Born Grisha Tsatkis on Yom Kippur in 1938, in Kazan, Tatarstan, then part of the Soviet Union, the boy he grew up in a time when practicing Judaism was met with the harshest punishments. Despite the dangers, his parents risked imprisonment by inviting a Chabad chassid to visit their home to teach Torah to Grisha. Even as a child, his commitment to Judaism was steadfast.

“I attended public school, and I tried to avoid desecrating Shabbos as much as I could,” Tsatskis told JEM’s “Here’s My Story.” Generally, this was not completely possible, though I managed to play hooky on the Jewish High Holidays.”

After the war, his father was transferred to Moscow, where Jewish life faced even more severe challenges. But they painstakingly maintained kosher practices in secret and practiced Judaism however they could.

In 1955, Tsatkis pursued his passion for music and was accepted at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory of Music, aspiring to become a pianist. His commitment to his faith led to his arrest twice while attempting to attend services at the Moscow Choral Synagogue, resulting in brief jail terms but no further repercussions.

The desire to leave Russia for a freer life was strong in him and his family. In 1970, a Chabad chassid was able to deliver a letter to the Rebbe with their plea for the Rebbe’s blessing that they should be able to emigrate. Within a year, they received permission to leave, which Tsatkis said was an almost impossible feat at the time. Upon arriving in America, their first act was to visit the Rebbe to express their gratitude.

“That was the first time I participated in a farbrengen and saw thousands of Jews gathered together—something which was forbidden in Russia,” Tsatskis told JEM. “It was amazing to hear the Rebbe speak and to see everyone so happy, singing with such joy. For me, it was an unbelievable experience.”

“During the farbrengen, I was sitting by the door as far away from the Rebbe as you could get, and I couldn’t hear him very well from there. But even if I could have heard him, I wouldn’t have understood much.”

“Then, something happened—the Rebbe began to distribute wine from his cup, and I saw people lining up to receive it and say l’chaim.”

“I was sitting in the back, debating with myself whether I should join them. I wanted to, but not being a Chabad Chassid, I wasn’t sure if I should, until I saw the line coming to an end. And then, on an impulse, I got up and stood at the back of the line. Before long, I found myself in front of the Rebbe holding my cup. The Rebbe gave me a big smile, poured wine into my cup, and I said l’chaim. I started to walk away, but the Rebbe called me back. He motioned for me to come forward.”

“So I came back, and he gave me an even bigger smile and poured a bit more wine into my cup. I said l’chaim again, and then he spoke to me in Russian: “Don’t have any more doubts.” I was so shaken that I almost fainted. Then he said, “Sing!” And I started to sing the Passover song, “Who knows one?” except I sang it in Russian: “Ech Ti Zemlyak … .”

“After that, I was privileged to sing many, many times at the Rebbe’s farbrengens. And every time, it was a tremendous thing for me to do so, standing next to the Rebbe.”