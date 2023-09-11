When Rabbi Levi Banon and teams of rabbinical students and volunteers arrived on Sunday morning in the devastated Old City of Marrakesh, Morocco, the area was unrecognizable and still fraught with danger. Buildings collapsed around them, while search-and-rescue teams dug by hand through the rubble, desperately looking for survivors. Banon, the director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Morocco, and the rabbinical students had traveled from Casablanca to assist in any way they could. A day earlier, on Shabbat, a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the ancient city, killing more than 2,100 people, and leaving a trail of devastation across the Marrakesh region. The Old City’s infrastructure, already deteriorating from age, suffered significant damage. Particularly ravaged was the Mellah, the city’s historic 2,000-year-old Jewish Quarter. “Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people are sleeping outside,” Banon told Chabad.org. “The Mellah courtyards are full of tents since 90 percent of people here are unable to return to their homes.” RELATED Moroccan officials are organizing teams of structural engineers who will go to each home to assess its integrity and determine whether or not it’s safe for residents to return. Many of the homes are half destroyed or have ceilings and walls caving in. There have been no reported casualties among Morocco’s Jews, the rabbi said, and the Jewish community has mobilized to help in the relief effort. The rabbi and his wife, Chana Banon, have lived in Casablanca since 2009. Chana Banon was visiting New York with the Banon children at the time of the earthquake. Rabbis outside a historic synagogue in the Old City of Marrakesh. Photo courtesy Chabad-Lubavitch of Morocco

Suddenly, a Wall Collapses, Killing a Passerby On Sunday night, as Banon was helping out locals in the Old City with food, water and words of comfort, he witnessed the harsh reality residents now face. “I was walking with local community members when suddenly a wall collapsed from post-earthquake damage. It landed on a passerby, who was instantly killed,” he said. “The area is still very dangerous.” Banon, Chabad volunteers and members of the local Jewish community brought warm meals and essentials for the many people who were now homeless and were grateful for the assistance, care and compassion. “In Marrakesh, we get along very well with our Muslim brothers,” Banon explained. “It’s good to be able to help everyone in need, and we are in touch with local authorities to see what more we can do.” Thousands are sheltering on the streets with their homes in ruins. Photo courtesy Chabad-Lubavitch of Morocco

Support from the Rebbe After 1960 Earthquake Saturday’s earthquake is not Morocco’s first. Back in February of 1960, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake devastated the coastal city of Agadir, killing 12,000 people (about a third of the city’s population at the time), including students of the local Chabad yeshivah. The Rebbe immediately dispatched a telegram to Rabbi Shaul Danan, the Chief Rabbi of Agadir, expressing his condolences: Together with our dear Moroccan brethren, we bemoan the “fire that ravaged” the community of Agadir, and our heartfelt prayers are with you … . May G‑d bless you in your efforts of rebuilding with inner peace and magnanimity…. P.S. I have encouraged the Chabad community to increase their prayers and charity this Thursday, which is a fast day, in commemoration of the tragedy. The earthquake took place just a week before the Jewish holiday of Purim. At the farbrengen gathering held in his synagogue in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Rebbe spoke about the tragedy in Agadir, focusing on the idea that restoration that comes after destruction could be even greater than what had been prior to the destruction. He brought the example of the second tablets at Mount Sinai, which contained many additions and were “double in strength” in comparison to the first set, explaining: Therefore, in the place of one [learning] center, there must be numerous ones, and in the place of one student there must be many more… ! This growth will not only benefit the community and school but also the souls of the departed, who were sadly cut down in their prime, and who will derive gratification when the empty places on the yeshiva benches they left behind will once again be filled.