The great sage, philosopher and physician, Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon, better known as Maimonides, lived in Fez, Morocco, after being exiled from Spain following the Almohad conquest of Cordoba in 1148. Rabbis returned to the city as part of a historic rabbinic conference in Casablanca this week, possibly the largest gathering of rabbinic leaders in Fez since Maimonides’ times. They were there to celebrate the conclusion of the last chapter of Maimonides’s magnum opus, Mishneh Torah, whose study cycle has been completed around the world in recent weeks.

The rabbis at the conference represent relatively small Jewish communities in 40 countries from Africa to the Middle East as well as smaller European Jewish communities like Bucharest, Romania, and Dublin, Ireland, among dozens of others. The conference also drew participants from Muslim-majority countries including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Nigeria.

The conference comes almost 75 years after Chabad was founded in Morocco in 1950, when the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—at the behest of his father-in-law and predecessor, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory, sent Rabbi Michoel Lipsker to Morocco, where he and his wife served the historic Jewish community and he established a yeshivah in Meknes.

RELATED

Several months later, Rabbi Shlomo and Pesia Matusof were sent to direct Chabad activities throughout Morocco, and over the years they were joined by several additional Chabad rabbinic couples, including Rabbi Nissan and Rachel Pinson, who came to Casablanca in 1953. They were later assigned to Tunisia, where Rachel Pinson, 95, still directs Chabad-Lubavitch of Tunisia today.

The early Moroccan emissaries, Yiddish-speaking young men and women, many of whom survived Stalinist Russia, were from a vastly different culture and background than the Sephardic, French- and Arabic-speaking Moroccan Jews. Yet, they established and led day schools for boys and girls and yeshivas and seminaries to train the next generation of leaders, some of which went on to lead Moroccan Jewish communities in Morocco and around the world.

Today, many of the children of these emissaries serve as Chabad emissaries around the world, many in Moroccan diaspora communities, such as Rabbi Mendel Raskin, who directs Chabad of Cote St. Luc in Montreal.