A campaign to build a new Chabad House in Pensacola, Fla., is on a fast track after an act of antisemitic vandalism brought the community—Jew and non-Jew, observant and not—together to spread kindness.

It was around 8:30 p.m. on July 17, and two young “Roving Rabbis” were in Chabad of Pensacola’s building making dinner. One of them had just finished in the kitchen when the window shattered behind him, and a red brick with a swastika drawn on it slammed onto the ground.

Rabbi Mendel Danow, who directs Chabad of Pensacola with his wife, Nechama, immediately notified the authorities, who began an investigation. That same night, someone painted a swastika on a local veterinary practice, and a few days later, one was scrawled in a local park. Police are looking into all three incidents.

The rabbi initially decided not to publicize the incident. But as is the case with most things these days, reports of antisemitic vandalism spread quickly on social media and in the community.

Among those who heard about it were the Mondry family; dad Marty, mom Inga and their daughter, 14-year-old Rachel. Marty’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and Inga and her family were refugees from the former Soviet Union.

“My mom told me at breakfast, and I started crying,” Rachel says. “I love being Jewish, and it really made me upset. On both sides of my family, a lot of hate has happened in the past, and there’s been a rise in antisemitism in recent years.”

Also, adds the teen, “Chabad is such a loving community and very accepting, so I was really upset that somebody would do this.”