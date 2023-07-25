A campaign to build a new Chabad House in Pensacola, Fla., is on a fast track after an act of antisemitic vandalism brought the community—Jew and non-Jew, observant and not—together to spread kindness.
It was around 8:30 p.m. on July 17, and two young “Roving Rabbis” were in Chabad of Pensacola’s building making dinner. One of them had just finished in the kitchen when the window shattered behind him, and a red brick with a swastika drawn on it slammed onto the ground.
Rabbi Mendel Danow, who directs Chabad of Pensacola with his wife, Nechama, immediately notified the authorities, who began an investigation. That same night, someone painted a swastika on a local veterinary practice, and a few days later, one was scrawled in a local park. Police are looking into all three incidents.
The rabbi initially decided not to publicize the incident. But as is the case with most things these days, reports of antisemitic vandalism spread quickly on social media and in the community.
Among those who heard about it were the Mondry family; dad Marty, mom Inga and their daughter, 14-year-old Rachel. Marty’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and Inga and her family were refugees from the former Soviet Union.
“My mom told me at breakfast, and I started crying,” Rachel says. “I love being Jewish, and it really made me upset. On both sides of my family, a lot of hate has happened in the past, and there’s been a rise in antisemitism in recent years.”
Also, adds the teen, “Chabad is such a loving community and very accepting, so I was really upset that somebody would do this.”
A Light-Filled Community Event Before Shabbat
When the Danows announced plans for a community event for Friday afternoon before Shabbat at the Chabad House, the Mondry family decided right away to attend. They weren’t the only ones.
“The building was packed,” said the rabbi. “We had maybe 130 or 150 people here. Another local synagogue canceled their Shabbat service and told their members to come here for the evening.”
As for bringing light into a dark situation, Shabbat candles were set up on a tray for women to kindle, and Nechama Danow spoke about the meaning and importance of Shabbat candles, which were arranged to form the word “light.”
Among those who lit Shabbat candles at Chabad that night were Rachel and her mom, as her father stood nearby. The family returned on Sunday to buy some kosher food at the market Chabad maintains.
The brick-thrower’s attempt to intimidate potential attendees wasn’t going to work on the Mondrys, as Rachel said: “If anything, it makes me want to be more proud of who I am.”
Charity, Acts of Kindness and a New Building
In addition to the pre-Shabbat event, the Danows also announced two additional initiatives in response to the act of hate.
The first is the implementation of the ARK Giving Project. The Acts of Routine Kindness (ARK) project, which was created some years back by Rabbi David Masinter of South Africa, encourages people to put a coin or two into a yellow charity box that is shaped like an ark. Once the box is filled, people are encouraged to donate the funds to those in need.
The Danows hope to introduce the program to students in Escambia County, where Pensacola is located, during the upcoming school year.
The second project is the expansion of the Chabad House. Just three months ago, the Danows bought a building to expand their Chabad center. However, it needs significant renovation.
The couple initially had a timeline of 12 to 24 months to raise funds and upgrade the building, but in response to this hateful act, they have moved up the timeline. Their new goal is to have the building refurbished in about six months.
“It will be triple the size of the building we have now, and will have, G‑d willing, triple the programming,” said Danow.
“The brick that was thrown through our window will serve as a cornerstone for the new building,” said the rabbi. “This is the polar opposite of what it was initially intended for. We will take something meant for hate and division, and turn that into the cornerstone of a building that will be a center of kindness and Jewish growth.”
Those wanting to donate to the Chabad of Pensacola building fund can do so here.
