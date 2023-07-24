Rabbi Yosef Goldberg, a respected member of the Chabad-Lubavitch community in the Boro Park section of Brooklyn, N.Y., who served Jews young and old for many decades—first as a beloved schoolteacher and then with the New York City Department of Aging—passed away on 11 Sivan (May 31). He was just shy of his 93rd birthday.

Born in Brooklyn in 1930 to Menachem and Rochel Goldberg at Israel Zion Hospital (the forerunner of Maimonides Medical Center), Yosef Goldberg was the eldest of five children. His father was the principal of yeshivah Toras Emes in Brooklyn during the war years and often sought the advice of the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. In one yechidus (private audience), the Sixth Rebbe asked the senior Goldberg to consider transferring Toras Emes to Chabad’s nascent yeshivah network, Rabbi Goldberg recalled in a 2015 interview with “My Encounter With the Rebbe,” the oral history project of Jewish Educational Media (JEM).

The principal responded that he would have to discuss the matter with the yeshivah board and would return soon with an answer. He never did: That Shabbat, he had a fatal heart attack, leaving behind a widow and five children (Rochel, his wife, passed away a decade later). When word reached the Sixth Rebbe, he was heard to have been “very upset.”

“He called in my uncle [Rabbi Yitzchak Ushpal] and took out five $5 bills,” recalled Goldberg. “Give these to the children; as long as they hold onto this money, they will never lack money, ” the Rebbe instructed.

Goldberg held on to that $5 bill for the rest of his life.

He went on to have several private audiences with the Sixth Rebbe before his passing in 1950, and had the merit of having an audience with him on the last Thursday night that the Rebbe held audiences before his passing the following Shabbat. Rabbi Goldberg later became a dedicated Chassid of the Rebbe. In the early 1950s, the young rabbi purchased a car, and someone asked him if he would give driving lessons to the Rebbe’s wife, the Rebbetzin. He happily agreed and took the Rebbetzin driving every day that summer in a lot in Canarsie.

“I remember one day I was getting out of the car, and my hat flew away. In those days, we wore gray hats, and it got filthy dirty.” The Rebbetzin wasn’t pleased to see his hat looking so disheveled and told him, “I am going home. My husband has many hats, and I’ll give you one.” Rabbi Goldberg demurred, saying the Rebbe’s hats would be too large on his head, a decision he would later regret.

In another memorable story he shared with “My Encounter,” he recalled how his grandfather—by then well into his 90s—fell ill and needed to be operated on. The next day while driving with the Rebbetzin, he asked her for a favor: Could she mention his grandfather’s name to the Rebbe for the Rebbe’s blessing? “Normally, I don’t mix into my husband’s business,” she told the young man, “but for you, I’ll do it.”

“The very next day when they took my grandfather to the hospital and they laid him down on the operating table, the doctor said it doesn’t need to be operated on. Whatever it was was not there.”