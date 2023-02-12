Photo by Shalom Burkis

Combining a record turnout and unseasonably warm weather, thousands of Jewish leaders attending the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries posed for their first outdoor group photo in many years on Friday, Feb. 10, in front of Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, at 770 Eastern Parkway, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The annual event, which is the largest Jewish woman's conference in the world., has added significance this year as Jewish communities worldwide mark the year of Hakhel, the Jewish year of gathering

The conference culminates in a gala banquet on Sunday evening, Feb. 12, when emissaries and their local supporters will join for an evening of recognition and appreciation—best known for the roll call of attendees from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The banquet will once again be broadcast live on Chabad.org.