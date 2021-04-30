The identification of the victims of the Meron tragedy concluded after Shabbat, and authorities released a complete list of the deceased.

Ariel Ahdut, 21; a student at Yesodot HaTorah yeshivah in Tel Aviv.

Rabbi Yisrael Alnakvah, 24, of Beit Shemesh; a father of two.

RELATED

Avrohom Daniel Ambon, 21, of Argentina; student at Yeshivas Heichal Yitzchak in Jerusalem.

Moshe Ben-Shalom, 20, of Bnei Brak, Israel; student at Yeshivas Ponavezh.

Rabbi Moshe Bergman, 24; a student at the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Yonoson Chevroni of Givat Shmuel, Israel; a father of three daughters.

Yedidya Chayut, 13, of Bnei Brak, Israel.

Eliyahu Cohen, 16, of Beitar Ilit, Israel; a student at Yeshivas Heichal Avraham.

Rabbi Simcha Bunim Diskind, 23, of Beit Shemesh, Israel.

Chen Doron, 41, of Holon.

Moshe Mordechai Elchad-Scharf, 12, of Jerusalem.

Yosef Dovid Elchad-Scharf, 18, of Jerusalem.

Moshe Natan Englander, 14, of Jerusalem.

Yehoshua Englander, 9, of Jerusalem.

Mordechai Yoel Fekete, 23.

Yedidya Fogel, 22, of Givat Shmuel; a student at Yeshivas Hatziyonit Hadatit.

Elazar Gefner, 52, of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Shragi Gestetner, 33, of Monsey, N.Y.; a well-known singer and composer.

Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg, 37, of Beitar Illit, Israel; a teacher at Talmud Torah Aderes Eliyahu.

Rabbi Yosef Greenbaum, 22, of Haifa.

Rabbi Eliezer Tzvi Joseph, 26, of Kiryas Joel, Monroe, N.Y.; a father of four.

Nachman Kirschbaum, 15, of Beit Shemesh, Israel.

Rabbi Shmuel Tzvi Klagsbald, 34, of Beitar, Israel; a Torah scholar at Maor Einayim.

Menachem Knoblowitz, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yossi Kohn, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio; a student at Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Elazar Yitzchak Koltai, 13, of Jerusalem; formerly of Passaic, N.J.

Rabbi Dovid Krause, 33, of Beit Shemesh, Israel, survived by his wife and nine children.

Shlomo Zalman Leibovitch, 19, of Tzefat; a student at Knesset Yehezkel Yeshiva.

Yosef Yehuda Levi, 17, of Rechashim, Israel.

Moshe Levy, 14, of Bnei Brak.

Yosef Mastorov, 26, of Ramle Israel; a student at Yeshiva Rinah Shel Torah in Carmiel.

Rabbi Shimon Matlon, 37, of Beitar Ilit; teacher in Talmud Torah Chanichei Hayeshivos.

Yishai Me’ulam, 17, of Rechashim, Israel.

Nachman Daniel (Doni) Morris, 19, of Teaneck, N.J.; a student at Sha’alavim.

Chaim Rock, 18, of Beit Shemesh, Israel; a student at Yeshivas Mir-Brachfeld in Modi’in Ilit.

Yehuda Leib Rubin, 27, of Beit Shemesh, Israel; a father of three.

Rabbi Chaim Ozer Seller, 24, of Jerusalem; a father of two, one was born two weeks before the tragedy.

Elkanah Shilah, 29, of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Chanoch Slod, 52, of Ashdod, Israel.

Dov Steinmetz, of Montreal; a student at Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky, 20, of Elad, Israel; student at Yeshiva Be’er Yisrael.

Yosef Amram Tauber, of Monsey, N.Y., a student at Yeshivas Brisk in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Ariel Tzadik, 56, of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Moshe Tzarfati, 65, of Jerusalem; a father of four children and 25 grandchildren.

Rabbi Menachem Asher Zakbach, 24, of Kiryat Sefer, Israel.

This list was published in Jerusalem after the close of the Shabbat.