When is Yom Kippur 2022?

Yom Kippur, “the day of atonement,” is the day Moses achieved complete forgiveness for the People of Israel after the Sin of the Golden Calf.

In 2022 it begins before sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and ends the following evening, Wednesday, October 5, after night has fallen.

What supplies are needed in advance?

Yom Kippur prayers are found in a special book known as a Machzor

Candles, both ordinary Shabbat-style candles, as 24-hour (" yahrtzeit ") candles

”) candles (available at your local grocery or online here) On Yom Kippur we wear non-leather footwear such as canvas sneakers, slippers, etc.

Some men wear a white robe known as a Kittel

(click here to purchase a Kittel) Tasty and nourishing food for your pre- and post-fast feasts

If you have small children at home, snacks and activities to keep them busy

What do we do the day before?

The day before Yom Kippur is known as Erev Yom Kippur and it is one of the busiest days of the year. Here are some elements to remember:

When is Kapparot performed?

Kapparot may be done any time during the Ten Days of Repentance (i.e. between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur), but the ideal time is during the pre-dawn hours on the day preceding Yom Kippur, for a "thread of Divine kindness" prevails during those hours.

When and how does the fast start?

after we’ve already prayed the Afternoon Service and confessed our sins, we eat a meal, called Seuda Hamafeket (“Separating Meal”) in time to finish before candle-lighting. This must be done before candle-lighting time. We eat “lighter” protein such as chicken and drink lots of fluids! Once we’ve concluded this meal and said Grace After Meals, the fast begins.

When to light candles?

Candles are lit some time (typically 18 minutes) before sundown, before the onset of the fast on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. It is also customary to light long-lasting candles that will burn for the duration of Yom Kippur. These should be lit before the holiday candles.

What blessings are said when lighting candles?

The following two blessings are said after the candles have been lit:

Blessed are You, L‑rd, our G‑d, King of the universe, Who has sanctified us with His commandments and has commanded us to kindle the Yom Kippur light.

Blessed are You, L‑rd our G‑d, King of the universe, Who has granted us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this occasion.

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם, אֲשֶׁר קִדְּשָׁנוּ בְּמִצְוֹתָיו וְצִוָּנוּ לְהַדְלִיק נֵר שֶׁל יוֹם הַכִּפּוּרִים

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם שֶׁהֶחֱיָנוּ וְקִיְּמָנוּ וְהִגִיעָנוּ לִזְמַן הַזֶּה

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם שֶׁהֶחֱיָנוּ וְקִיְּמָנוּ וְהִגִיעָנוּ לִזְמַן הַזֶּה

Which activities should be avoided on Yom Kippur?

On Yom Kippur, we practice five afflictions: No eating or drinking, no bathing, no applying lotions, no wearing leather shoes, and no conjugal relations. In addition, just like on Shabbat, we do not do any of the 39 forbidden categories of “work” and their rabbnic extensions and applications—including cooking, driving and using most technology.

What are the high points of the service?

Yom Kippur prayers begin the afternoon before Yom Kippur (Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022) and extend until nightfall the following night. There are five full prayer services, each of which contains Viduy, confession of sins. Here are some high points:

Kol Nidrei , which opens the evening service

, which opens the evening service Yizkor , said after Torah reading on Yom Kippur morning

, said after reading on Yom Kippur morning Unetaneh Tokef , said during the Repetition of the Musaf Amidah

, said during the Repetition of the Priestly Blessing , performed at the end of Musaf, in early-/mid-afternoon

, performed at the end of Musaf, in early-/mid-afternoon Maftir Yonah (Book of Jonah ) , near the start of Afternoon Service

, near the start of Afternoon Service Neilah and Shofar, which concludes the services

When is shofar-blowing and the end of the fast?

The shofar is sounded during the final bit of the Ne’ilah prayer, right around when night has fallen and the fast has concluded on Wednesday night, October 5, 2022. However, the shofar blast does not end the fast, so check the clock to be safe, and remember to wash your hands and perform (or hear) Havdalah before eating.

What are classic break-fast foods?

It is customary to enjoy a festive, candle-lit meal after the fast. Beyond challah bread (dipped in honey), you can get creative. Some like to rewarm leftovers from the pre-fast feasts (including chicken soup with kreplach), while others prefer lox and bagels. Remember that mixing meat and dairy is not kosher. So if you start with chicken soup, no switching to bagels and cream cheese or coffee with milk.