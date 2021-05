As night fell around the world and Lag BaOmer 5781 (2021) celebrations began, word spread of devastating tragedy unfolding in Meron, the epicenter of the Lag BaOmer festivities. Unbearable crowding caused hundreds to be crushed together in a tightly packed passageway, leaving 45 dead and hundreds of injured.

Together, the entire Jewish world was plunged into mourning, crying together, praying for each other, and supporting those left behind.