I heard that You had flown away

From the tiny cobbled space

Where I perform my daily chores.

So I searched, but could not find

The comfort of Your soothing sight

Or see Your face to know that all was right.

I looked in vain on top of mountains high

That touched the cloud filled skies;

And I sought You deep beside the valleys far below

Where oracles, who claimed to know

The future of our days, would only sigh.

But nowhere could I find a sign that said

To where it was that You had fled.

And then I looked into my heart

And knew that You were there,

Pulling gently on my hand to show

The way that I should go

To find the place where You had hid

Amid the unkempt gardens of my soul.

So I learned that what I need to do

Is listen to the quiet voice inside;

And You will come unbid to make me whole.