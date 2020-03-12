Whether you’re in official quarantine or social distancing to stay safe, your Shabbat may look very different from usual this week. Most of the recipes on this list can be made on Friday with typical home ingredients or are easily tweaked with substitutions, so you can pull together a delicious Shabbat even if you have limited grocery access.

1. Challah If you’ve got flour, eggs, oil, and yeast, you’ve got Challah—white, whole wheat, or spelt.

2. Chicken Soup Is it Shabbat without chicken soup? Sometimes called “Jewish Penicillin,” it’s the ultimate Jewish comfort food. You can throw some chicken and virtually any combination of root vegetables and herbs into a pot and let it simmer throughout Friday and end up with a delicious soup. Bulk it up with rice, barley, or noodles, and that’s a full meal right there.

3. Salad Use any combination of vegetables you have access to, to add freshness and color to your Shabbat meal. Whatever you have at home, or whatever’s available at the store, you can work with. My go-to dressing is a standard vinaigrette: ¼ cup oil, 5 tbsp. lemon juice OR vinegar (balsamic works well), 2-3 cloves garlic, pinch of salt, pinch of black pepper, optional pinch of sugar. We have some other dressings here and dozens of salad recipes here. Got wilting vegetables? Pickle them to prevent waste.

4. Kugel If you’re relying on pantry staples, noodle-based kugels—standard Ashkenazic Shabbat fare—can be a good way to go. If you don’t have egg noodles, use regular pasta. You can go savory, sweet, or peppery. There’s also brown rice kugel and traditional potato kugel.

5. Cholent Cholent is pretty much any combination of meat, potatoes, beans, barley, onions, and spices, cooked overnight. You can use our recipe or create your own. Other stews that can stand up to a long cook time are also good fare.