Jews, many in fancy costumes, brighten up the streets during this joyful Jewish festival. Breslovers dance beside their van. A little boy waves a grogger, and a girl and her father eat Purim hamentaschen. A lone soldier looks on.
Chana Helen is a British-born Israeli artist with an art degree from Maidstone, U.K., who is now living in Be'er Sheva. She enjoys painting contemporary Jewish life viewed mainly through the festivals, using movement and color to express different moods, but also likes to paint Biblical themes.
Elizabeth Morse Kansas March 8, 2020
This is such a beautiful painting Thank You for sharing it with us !!! Baruck Hashem!!!
Rita Forbes MD February 22, 2018
My eye is drawn to the magnificent artistic expression of energy, colorful hues, life, and joy. My soul rejoices and dance in celebration of Purim - L'Chaim! How befitting Hadassah full of compassion for the survival of her people, a great star, Esther brilliantly shining her light in the heavens and causing darkness to flee, thereby bringing, justice, and liberation. L'Chaim!!!
"The primary talent of an artist is his ability to step away from the externalities of the thing and, disregarding its outer form, gaze into its innerness and perceive its essence, and to be able to convey this in his painting.This is how an artist can serve his Creator." — The Rebbe
