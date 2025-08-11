The first thing that hit them was the quiet. Georgetown, where Rabbis Mendel Zaklikovsky and Schneur Deren landed, is the capital of Guyana, one of the least densely populated countries on earth.

“It was a long drive from the airport to our rental,” Zaklikovsky, 23, a New Jersey native, told Chabad.org. “We landed late at night. The streets were quiet, and we picked up a rental car and drove an hour to our accommodations, which was located near the U.S. embassy, an ideal location for us.”

That area, Zaklikovsky describes, was key to their mission: locating Jews and connecting them with each other. The pair hung around the ex-pat neighborhood speaking with diplomats, oil executives and farmers, building a network of Jewish contacts.

RELATED

Unlike neighboring Suriname, Guyana never had an established Jewish community.

From nearby St. Lucia in the eastern Caribbean, Rabbi Avromy Super, co-director of Chabad of St. Lucia with his wife, Sternie, oversees Chabad’s activities in Guyana, visiting before major Jewish holidays, bringing Passover supplies and providing a Jewish connection in this isolated Jewish community.

The roving rabbis wrap tefillin with a member of the community.

To further Super’s efforts, Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch—the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement—added Guyana to this year’s roster of Chabad’s storied Roving Rabbis program, which since 1943 sees hundreds of Chabad’s rabbinical students fan across the globe to reach isolated, remote and underserved Jewish communities.

Years of continued visits by the Roving Rabbis have often culminated with the placement of permanent Chabad emissaries.

Raphael Ades, an Israeli ex-pat living in Guyana since 1972, recalls visits from Rabbi Yossi Shuchat, today a Chabad emissary in Las Vegas, and an earlier visit from Yitzchak Nemes, a stamp dealer doing business in Guyana whom the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—personally instructed to find a Jew there.

Ades, who has been widely touted as Guyana’s “Only Jew” in Jewish media outlets, is probably the Jew who has lived in the country the longest.

Ades followed his parents to Guyana, where they had a diamond business. Today, he’s more involved in the tourism industry, organizing and leading tours throughout Guyana’s nature.

“I am quite pleased with the work the Roving Rabbis have done,” Ades told Chabad.org. “They traveled all over the country, to villages and farms, to connect with Jews.”