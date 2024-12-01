After more than a millennium without a rabbi, the tiny principality of Andorra is making Jewish history this month as Rabbi Kuty Kalmenson, his wife Rochel, and their five children arrive to establish the nation’s first permanent rabbinic presence, establishing Chabad-Lubavitch of Andorra.

For every inhabitant of Andorra, there are about 25 tourists a year. The high-elevation European micronation, nestled between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains, has a population of 85,000. Life there is tranquil, says Shimon Barsheshet, a Moroccan-born Jew who’s lived in the country since 1979 with his wife, Reina.

“It’s quiet here,” Barsheshet tells Chabad.org. “It is calm here. There’s no crime or antisemitism. You can walk the streets at midnight or two in the morning.”

While historically Andorra provided Jews with a safe haven—many Jewish families living there fled North Africa in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War, when conditions for Jews in Muslim nations deteriorated—it did not easily allow for Jewish communal life to grow.

Barsheshet explains that because Andorra’s state religion is Roman Catholicism exclusively, the country does not permit the establishment of houses of worship of other religions.

It was only in 1998, after years of worshipping and gathering at private homes, that community leaders—including current Jewish community president Iszak Benchlouch and his brother, Salomon, a local political leader—succeeded in founding Andorra’s first official Jewish cultural center. This became the historic principality’s first dedicated space for Jews to congregate, pray and observe Jewish holidays and milestones.

The community is a traditional Moroccan one, Barsheshet says. Holidays are celebrated, and Shabbat services take place each week, although getting a minyan, the requisite prayer quorum of 10 men, can be a challenge. Barsheshet plays the role of lay rabbi, leading services and guiding community members on matters of faith, but he is overjoyed to hand over the pulpit to Rabbi Kalmenson, who moved to Andorra with his family in November.

“We needed a rabbi here,” Barsheshet says. “For Purim and Chanukah, Chabad in Toulouse [France] sent us rabbinical students, and for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, they helped us bring a rabbi from Paris.” He adds that Rabbi Yosef Y. Matusof of Chabad of Toulouse has for years traveled to Andorra to perform any brit milah that takes place. “He had been a tremendous help to our community,” he says. Rabbi Dovid Libersohn of Chabad of Barcelona also maintained contact with the community and assisted them, he says.

“We tried to do the maximum, but it is not easy without a rabbi, and we’ve never had one. There needed to be someone teaching the children, and someone teaching the adults Torah. Many of us keep to the traditions but don’t know much Torah learning. We needed to learn.”

The Kalmensons appointment was announced at the Sunday gala banquet of the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), which brought together some 6,500 Chabad rabbis and Jewish communal leaders from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.