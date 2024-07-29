Eastern Arizona is home to cool mountain lakes, lofty buttes, towering cliffs and turquoise skies. And there are some Jews there, as well—although not nearly as numerous as the ponderosa pine trees that the region is famous for.

That doesn’t deter Rabbi Yaakov and Tiferes Cahnman. As a roving Chabad emissary couple, they are being charged with reaching out to Jewish residents and tourists living and visiting anywhere in the state’s vast Rim Country and White Mountains region.

Rabbi Zalman Levertov, who directs Chabad-Lubavitch of Arizona with his wife, Tziporah, was instrumental in paving the way for the young couple to establish Chabad of NE Rural Arizona.

RELATED

“Traveling long distances just to help a fellow Jew has been the hallmark of the Chabad movement for decades,” said Levertov, who has directed Chabad activities in the state for 47 years. “No Jew should be left behind. That’s our philosophy. We should reach out to every Jew everywhere.”

The population of Arizona is 7.3 million, making it the 14th most populous state in the U.S. However, only 10 percent of the state’s population choose to call its vast rural corridor home.

Until this point, the Jews in rural Arizona have been served by temporary “Roving Rabbis” sent by Chabad, who, during holiday seasons and in the summer, would travel great distances visiting Jews there. A Chabad center dedicated to reaching out to Jews in rural areas was pioneered decades ago by Chabad of RARA in Australia, and in recent years has been replicated in Georgia and Texas.

“Jews throughout the region have expressed the need for more Jewish, Torah-based programming,” Tiferes said. “We hope that by being here with them, we can impart Jewish values and enable anyone who is interested to engage closer with their Judaism.”

The Cahnmans and their three children, Menucha, 6; Moishe, 4; and Geula, 5 months, have made their home in Scottsdale, from which they venture out to various parts of Rim Country and the White Mountains. They have already held a Purim party and barbecue, and distributed matzah to Jewish families for Passover. They are organizing classes and are already planning to host a Shabbaton.

“It’s been an absolute blessing,” said Jeffrey Lesnick, a Jewish retiree who lives in Rim Country’s Payson, where the regular population of 16,000 doubles in the summer months. “It’s really been nice to start reconnecting.”