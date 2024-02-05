EDISON, N.J.—The energy in the massive convention-space-turned-banquet hall was palpable, as 4,000 Jewish women leaders from around the world gathered at the gala event of the annual International Conference of Chabad Lubavitch Women Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchos). The unique event, which has taken place every year since 1991, brings together the women behind the worldwide network of Chabad emissaries, from China to the Caribbean, and from the plains of Illinois to Israel.

“Every year I come back and see more and more women that I’ve met at the Kinus, you meet old friends and new ones,” said Devorah Wilhelm, co-director, with her husband Rabbi Moshe Wilhelm, of Chabad of Oregon since 1983.

Wilhelm attended the first conference back in 1991, when the concept was new and unique. The gathering was timed to take place around the anniversary of the passing of Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka, wife of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Some might have wondered: Was it an imitation of the men’s gathering, which is held earlier in the year? Whatever questions anyone might have had were answered that first memorable weekend, when it became known that the Rebbe would be speaking to the women’s gathering that Sunday. “The atmosphere was electrifying, it was incredible,” Wilhelm recalled. “It was the ultimate validation we could get. Was our work important? The Rebbe made it clear it was.”

As Wilhelm spoke amid the lights and tables dotting the hall, an old friend, Chavi Epstein, stopped to chat. Epstein, co-director of Chabad of South Carolina with her husband, Rabbi Hesh Epstein, since 1987, missed the first Kinus Hashluchos because she’d had a baby a few weeks earlier. She was there the next year, however, in 1992, when the Rebbe once again delivered a special talk to the women. More than three decades later, Epstein can still quote verbatim the very deep and esoteric talk the Rebbe had delivered.

“The Rebbe charged us with the work of revealing the G‑dliness inherent in the physical, material world,” Epstein said. “This is the generation in which this special feminine strength would lead the way, the spirit and power of Shabbat. That’s what you feel in this room right now.”

Chany Scheiner, who is an emissary in Boulder, Colo., has also been coming to the Kinus for years. “It’s amazing to connect to my global community, my friends who I started out with and to see them and get hugs and encouragement.”

While she always gains something from the Kinus and being among fellow emissaries, or shluchot, Scheiner said in recent years women have started being more “real.” They are being much more open about both their successes and the things that didn’t work as well as they might have hoped, said Scheiner, adding “getting more real has been very positive.”

“When you connect with the other [shluchot], you realize you are not alone. You can gain so much from a workshop or meeting old friends,” said Chaya Uzan, the Chabad emissary to Abuja, Nigeria, with her husband, Israel.

She added that being at the Kinus “gives us the tools to continue our holy work and bring it into our communities, who also need the energy and inspiration we bring back home.”

Also having the best time were a group of several dozen teen girls from Israel, who took every opportunity they had to dance and sing, while a group of slightly older teens from Argentina soaked in the entire weekend.

“I think the girls get a new perspective when they come here,” said Yael Lloroff, a group leader from Chabad’s Machon Neshama program for post-high school girls in Buenos Aires. “They see we are all together. It doesn’t matter if you are more religious or less, if you are Sephardi or Ashkenazi. We are all b’yachad, together.”