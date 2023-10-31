Israeli Defense Forces soldier Pvt. Ori Megidish was rescued in Gaza by Israeli forces on Oct. 30 in what was widely hailed as a miracle and a precursor for good news to come. Megidish, 19, was captured on Oct. 7 from the Nahal Oz base amid Hamas’s murderous attack on Jews and others in southern Israel.

Upon receiving the news, one anchor at Israel’s Channel 14 donned a kippah and emotionally recited the blessing of “Matir Asurim,” which thanks G‑d for releasing Jews in captivity.

Megidish’s home in the central Israeli town of Kiryat Gat was packed with family and well-wishers who celebrated her rescue by breaking into song, including “Mi Shemaamin Lo Mefached,” which can be translated as “One Who Believes in G‑d is Not Afraid,” and “Am Yisrael Chai.” Videos of Ori’s emotional reunion with her mother, grandmother and extended family quickly spread via social media. Across Israel, Jews of all backgrounds danced in the streets as a show of thanks for the glimmer of good news amid weeks of tragedy and pain.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Ori’s aunt Smadar emotionally thanked everyone who’d prayed for her niece during her weeks in captivity. “Thank G‑d, thank you to the entire Jewish people, thank you to our soldiers!” she cried out emotionally. “In your merit she is healthy and well: It was the prayers to G‑d that returned her to us. We are so touched. There is no one like the Jewish people. Am Yisrael Chai!”

The rescue, which took place after a firefight in an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip, comes as IDF troops continue to advance on multiple axes in the Gaza Strip, and was hailed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as a demonstration of Israel’s ability to rescue the hostages still held by terrorists.

In the time since her rescue, Megidish has met with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and debriefed on what she had observed and endured during her captivity.

Megidish’s family—and thousands around the world—had spent weeks in prayer for her safety and in performing mitzvot in her merit. Last Friday, Ori’s mother, Margalit, performed the mitzvah of taking challah, tearfully praying for her daughter’s safe return. Thankfully, the Megidish family’s prayers have been answered.

Amid the celebrations, prayers and mitzvot continue around the world in the merit of the safe return of the hundreds of captives still held by the terrorists.

Ori Megidish emotionally reunites with her grandmother. Credit: Twitter/X.