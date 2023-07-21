Sixteen-year-old Simon Mirkes from Farmington Hills, Mich., was on a summer camp trip in the Alaskan wilderness when he collapsed and died this week near Exit Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park. With help from Chabad-Lubavitch of Alaska, his fellow campers and their families back home have been trying to cope with the tragedy.

Having assisted groups from the Tamarack Camp and other summer camps for decades, Rabbi Yosef Greenberg and Esther Greenberg, co-directors of Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska, worked with the Mirkes family in Detroit and a funeral home in Alaska to coordinate the boy’s return home. They provided the shocked campers with food, lodging and comfort after they traveled three hours by bus to the state capital of Anchorage. When the campers arrived, they were met with a warm meal and social workers from the Jewish community who spoke with them until late into the night.

Rabbi Greenberg and associate Rabbi Levi Glitsenstein conducted a service for the teens in memory of Simon. Girls lit candles and boys put on tefillin. “We all said Kaddish for him,” Greenberg told Chabad.org. “They were all talking about him, it was very hard. We were there until 1:30 in the morning and the kids went to sleep.” The campers stayed on the Chabad’s campus overnight and by Tuesday afternoon, more Tamarack camp staff, along with a social worker, had arrived to take them home.

Rabbi Greenberg arranged a funeral procession from the local synagogue to the airport, where members of the local Jewish community were joined on Zoom by the Mirkes family and members of Detroit’s Jewish community.

“The Jewish community was with him until they took him to the plane,” the rabbi said.