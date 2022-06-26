MELBOURNE, Australia—His congregation is spread out over a swath of land of approximately 420,000 square miles—the size of Texas and California combined. In Australia’s Northern Queensland region, where tropical rainforest meets parched, red desert plains, Rabbi Ari Rubin is the only rabbi from Cairns until the Sunshine Coast, a 20-hour drive. For six years, he and his wife, Mushkie—co-directors of Chabad of Northern Queensland based in Cairns—have been the sole Jewish address in the popular beach town and beyond, serving locals, tourists, Israeli backpackers and Jewish service personnel in the Australian Defence Force.

Earlier this month Rubin was sworn in as an Australian Army officer at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, by Chaplain Andrew Schaper.

Rubin, who starred on “Outback Rabbis”—a documentary following the travels of the Chabad-Lubavitch couples of Chabad of Rural and Regional Australia (RARA) who traverse Australia’s vast wilderness, tending to some of the most isolated Jews in the world—regularly travels to Townsville, a city more than 200 miles away, which is home to a small number of local Jews and Australia’s largest army base, Lavarack Barracks. Until now, Rubin connected with Australian service personnel off-base, as well as U.S. service personnel—the United States has thousands of troops in Australia on joint training missions and as part of the nations’ mutual defense treaty—but there was no Jewish army chaplain in the state.

That changed when Rubin received a call several months ago from Rabbi Dovid Gutnick, a Chabad emissary and rabbi of the historic East Melbourne Synagogue. Gutnick, a captain in the Australian Army and a chaplain, like his father (Rabbi Mordechai Gutnick) and grandfather (the late Rabbi Chaim Gutnick) before him, told Rubin that “he would offer me a position that will change my life,” Rubin told Chabad.org. Gutnick told Rubin that the army had Jewish chaplains in the states of Victoria and New South Wales, where most of Australia’s Jewish population is concentrated, and now they were seeking a Jewish chaplain in Queensland as well.