Rabbi Moshe Krivitski, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in the Nachal Beka neighborhood of Beersheva who ran a local soup kitchen for more than 10 years, was among the four victims of a terrorist attack in Israel on Tuesday morning. He leaves behind his wife, Miriam, and four children.

Krivitski served as the director of Colel Chabad—Israel’s oldest continuously operating charity—in Beersheva and oversaw the day-to-day management of their soup kitchen, in addition to the decade he served as a Chabad emissary and rabbi in the Nachal Beka neighborhood in the city.

“He was the gentlest of souls whose entire life was about giving to others,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, director of Colel Chabad. “Each and every day, he would manage Colel Chabad’s local food-distribution service for the needy in Beersheva, distributing thousands of meals over the years, going above and beyond to serve the hardest-hit in his community during Covid.”

RELATED

“He was a modest, unassuming person,” said Rabbi Zalman Gorelik, director of Chabad of Beersheva. “He was beloved by G‑d and by man, and was completely devoted to the community.”

Duchman called Krivitski “one of the kindest and most compassionate souls,” and prayed that his charitable work with Israel's most vulnerable would bring a measure of comfort to his family and his community.